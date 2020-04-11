New challengers to WWE women’s tag team titles

New challengers to the WWE women’s tag team titles. Yesterday at the SmackDown blue brand show the upcoming challengers were unveiled.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross recently defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane- The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36 to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships they lost to the same team in last year’s PPV Hell in a Cell event.

In tonight’s SmackDown episode after WrestleMania, Bliss & Cross defended the tag team titles against the Kabuki Warriors in a rematch and successfully withheld when Cross covered Sane after swinging neckbreaker. After their match, Carmella and Dana Brooke challenged the two-time backstage tag team champions to a title match that an enthusiastic Cross accepted on behalf of Bliss.

Dana Brooke and Carmella missed Wrestlemania 36

It seems that this will be the first rivalry for both fighters once Wrestlemania has passed, let’s remember that neither of the two fighters were at the event since Carmella preferred to stay in California due to the Coronavirus, while Dana Brooke was sick and as a precaution WWE the He sent home a 14-day quarantine that has now ended.

