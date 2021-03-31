New challenge for Apple: record with your eyes

Some Apple Glass would incorporate this technology that Apple has just patented: gaze tracking sensors would allow us to record all the images we see

According to MacRumors, the Cupertino company would have a unit with hundreds of employees dedicated to the design of virtual and augmented reality devices.

Some analysts point to 2023 or even 2025 as the date of release to the market of these smart glasses

Surely at times you have thought how can tomorrow’s technology be. It is very difficult to think what will be next because it seems that it is almost impossible to materialize according to what ideas. However, technology companies work with the philosophy that there are no limits to developing new gadgets that make our lives easier and that are practical for us.

Along these lines, one of the clearest examples is that of Apple. The Cupertino company, according to the MacRumors portal, explains that it is rumored that have a unit with hundreds of employees dedicated to working on the development of virtual and augmented reality projects. At the same time, one of the star novelties that they are preparing are the augmented reality smart glasses, which could be called Apple glass.

In this sense, the company headed by Tim Cook has already patented three technologies that would be related to the creation of these smart glasses. The most recent patent has to do with a technology that would allow you to record videos with these glasses without using another device, like a mobile, but it would be the gaze itself that would allow these images to be recorded.

The technology that allows you to record videos with your eyes

These lenses in which Apple works would incorporate this technology (just patented by Apple) that has a system in which the use of gaze-tracking sensors could indicate where a person is looking and, in this way, the video recording camera would also allow recording what a person is seeing at all times. In this way, they would be videos that not only reflect what the user sees in front, but all the angles and movements that the user makes.

Consequently, the system would incorporate gaze-tracking sensors, image sensors, and a mechanism that processes all the images captured by the gaze. With this last element, Apple would seek to have a filter to select the regions of interest based on the sensors and, at the same time, it would smooth the movement and would stabilize the images achieved, obtaining a high quality video.

Audiovisual content would be saved and registered on a device that was connected by Bluetooth to the smart glasses, be it an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac.

It should be noted that, although the patents are already registered, this does not mean that Apple ends up implementing these technologies. What does seem to be going on the market are augmented reality glasses that, according to experts, will take “years” to come out. In fact, They point to 2023 or even 2025 as dates for the premiere of Apple Glass.

Some media such as Bloomberg have given more details about the design of this hypothetical new Apple device. The lenses of the glasses would be OLED microscreens, with a resolution of 1280×960.

With the creation of this new gadget, Apple would advance in the design of invisible devices and computing, moving towards the use of glasses, contact lenses or even cranial implants that will provide users with greater comfort and more technological features. At the same time, there are also different analysts who explain that the development of these new devices, as is the case of glasses, are not oriented as to be the replacement of the now existing ones, but rather as other add-ons, like an iPhone.

However, these changes will also involve a reflection from an ethical point of view on the possibilities offered by technology. To what extent can the use of glasses that can record everything that happens around us violate people’s privacy? Can it be an element that causes dangerous situations if it distracts the users who carry them? What about the right to digital disconnection if we are permanently using a device (as would be the case of wearing glasses)?

The inevitable advance of technology will force answers and certainties to these questions.