Although for all industries the reopening process will be essential to recover some of what has been lost, the reality is that for airlines the need is especially greater.

What the market has lost has left many brands in the sector in an extremely complicated position.

Profits and income in a tailspin

Let’s remember, according to a report delivered by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), it indicates that the COVID-19 outbreak will force airlines to reimburse their customers up to $ 35 billion for tickets.

The figure is almost the same as in past months the association presented as the total profit for the industry during 2019: 35 thousand 500 million dollars.

The numbers don’t lie. The drop and in some cases zero influx of people at certain airports will be an element for most airline brands to lose 20 percent of their value after the pandemic.

This is revealed by the latest report delivered by Brand Finance, which explains that the aviation sector will be especially hit by the coronavirus.

« The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that most carriers will fail within two months as a result of border closures by governments to contain the coronavirus outbreak. A large number of major airlines have landed most of their fleets and have announced plans to lay off thousands of employees, as they are now facing a crisis like never seen in the airline industry, « the document details.

Along these same lines, a recent report by Cicotur Anahuac indicates that a drop in revenue of 172.9 billion pesos is expected within this industry.

Without carry-on luggage

Recovering from this fall will not be easy, especially when we consider that airlines must abide by prevention and health measures that the customer will not always like and that will directly affect their business.

It is enough to admit that the recommendation to prohibit passengers from flying with hand luggage has now been put on the table.

In recent days, the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) published a guide to norms and standards to revive the airline industry, highlighting a measure that drew attention: Ban hand luggage in the cabin of aircraft .

The matter will be reflected immediately and directly in the satisfaction of travelers, who prefer to fly with the minimum of comfort and to avoid the extra charges that can be generated when documenting luggage.

In a timely manner, the ICAO recommendation indicates that passengers should document all their suitcases and avoid carrying hand luggage except for small bags that can be placed under the seats.

This is to avoid the crowding caused by travelers when storing their luggage in the upper compartments.

New challenge for airlines?

The truth is that this norm is not a reality. The rules dictated by ICAO are followed by the member countries, among which is Mexico, but not in an identical way, since each adjusts these recommendations to their laws. However, once the government of each country accepts the standard, the airlines that operate in the market are obliged to follow it.

So far, the United Kingdom has already established this rule, so that in the following days, the rule could be accepted by other countries.

In addition to correctly communicating the reasons for this possible mediation, airlines are obliged to correct their main deficiencies even more in difficult times like today.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning the projections provided by the Merca2.0 Research Department, which point out that among the main problems of the airlines that cause annoyance among users in the country are unpunctuality (24.5 percent ), the high cost and overbooking of tickets (21.3 percent), poor service during the flight (9.9 percent), the loss of luggage (7.6 percent), as well as the delay in delivery thereof (7.6 percent).

