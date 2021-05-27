New CDC mask guidelines increased people’s interest in getting vaccinated

It was a little over 2 weeks ago when Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, announced that people who had already complied with the complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus should not continue to use the mask.

Although during the pandemic we have witnessed thousands of anti-vaccine and anti-mask people, the truth is that everything seems to indicate that this news has caused those who were doubtful about getting immunized or not, it seems that not having to wear a mask after having been vaccinated is the reason that many needed to decide whether to do so.

This statement, according to the information published by CNN, has been verified with the data published by vacines.gov, where there has been a considerable increase in users searching for a COVID-19 vaccination site near your house.

According to the aforementioned media, precisely on May 13 in the afternoon, after the announcement made by Dr. Walensky, the vaccine search site had a considerable increase in its number of visitors, reaching its second-highest number of views on record since the website launched on April 30.

In fact, that same day, Dr. Anthony Fauci also declared to CNN that information about the use of masks may be the incentive that many needed to decide to get vaccinated.

But the peak of visits to the vaccines.gov website came after President Joe Biden made known his position on the issue of mask use, which he reaffirmed with a post on Twitter.

Although at first the announcement of the no longer need to wear a mask generated controversy since this could increase the spread of COVID-19 as there could be many people who stop using them without being vaccinated, but this fear has little by little been It has been fading because the CDC has indicated that there has been a considerable decline in cases across the country since May 13.

Increase in the number of vaccinated

Although in April there was a decrease in terms of vaccinated people, after May 13 there was a considerable increase.

It could not be said that this was only due to the mask issue as it also agreed that the CDC recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents ages 12-15, opening up immunization for 17 million more Americans.

But the data also showed that the vaccination rate among the elderly increased compared to the last weeks, reaching an average of more than 599,000 first doses reported on May 22.

