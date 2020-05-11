The new rotation of vehicles came into force on Monday (11) and reduced traffic in São Paulo. According to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), the peak of congestion in the city of São Paulo on the morning of this first day of the measurement was only 1 km, measured at 8:30 am, much less than last week, when 11 km was detected, between 8 am and 9 am.

Regarding slowness, the peak this Monday was 4 km, at 8 am, while last week 21 km were recorded at the same time. The numbers consider the Waze database.

With the new rotation, the City wants to take 50% of the fleet off the streets. The measure aims to increase the rate of social isolation and is valid for the whole city, all day, including weekends. On even days, even-ended plates (0,2,4,6 and 8) circulate. And on odd days, the odd-ended plates (1,3,5,7 and 9).

The Mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB)

Photo: Disclosure / SP City Hall / Estadão Content

The capital of São Paulo concentrates the largest number of deaths and cases of coronavirus in Brazil. In a balance sheet released by the State Department of Health on Sunday, São Paulo has 45,444 confirmed cases and 3,709 deaths from the disease. In the capital, there are 27,307 cases, with 2,266 deaths. In the last week, the rate of social isolation in the city has fallen below 50%. The goal is to reach 60% isolation – the ideal to prevent the collapse of the health system is 70%.

Police cars, Army cars, electric and gas service providers, as well as health vehicles are excluded from the rotation. Health professionals must register with the City Hall to stay out of the circulation restriction measure. The registration will have to be done this week, by sending data such as CPF, name, establishment where the professional works and the license plate. The fines that are applied in the next ten days to these professionals will be discarded later. Professionals should send an email to the email address: isencao.covid19@prefeitura.sp.gov.br.

Vehicles for people with disabilities, both driving and non-driving, which are already authorized by the City Hall and are exempt from the rotation of cars in the city of São Paulo, remain free for circulation on any day. Taxis and motorbikes are free of charge, but application cars will only be able to circulate on days when the license plate is allowed. There will also be a return to the restriction on the circulation of trucks in São Paulo, except those in the areas of supply and health.

Public transportation



With the broader rotation, there was an increase in the bus fleet in the city. SPTrans reported that, until 9 am, 489 of the 600 “reservation” buses were used. There was an increase in traffic on the Metro and on CPTM trains. In an interview with Eldorado radio, the state secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Alexandre Baldy, pointed out an increase in the number of passengers, which varied from 11 to 15%, depending on the region.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.