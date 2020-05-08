The new rotation that will be implemented in São Paulo as of Monday should not be the only measure to try to increase the levels of social isolation. Other initiatives, such as regularizing emergency aid payments, need to encourage people to stay at home. This is the opinion of experts on the new measures presented by the City Hall. Urban mobility scholars also question the exclusion of motorcycles and taxi drivers on the road.

Political scientist Carolina Requena argues that expanding the rotation should be part of a set of actions. “Income protection policies, such as the payment of emergency aid, must be an additional convincing for people to stay at home. But these policies are not working effectively,” says the researcher at the Center for Metropolitan Studies (Cem) and the Public Policy & Society Network, both linked to the University of São Paulo. “People are taking to the streets and creating a situation of risk. There has to be an incentive from several parts”, completes the expert.

Luiz Vicente Figueira de Mello Filho, specialist in urban mobility, notes that some professional categories that are on the front line, but that do not have the exemptions like health professionals, will have to resort to public transport. This is the case, for example, of professionals in the areas of security and food. “The City Hall promises to increase the offer of buses, but public transport only loses to hospitals in terms of the risk of contamination. On the one hand, we have positive and quick measures to reduce the mobility of people. On the other hand, we are disadvantaging people who have lower family income and need to use public transport “, he evaluates.

Gustavo Partezani Rodrigues, professor of Architecture and Urbanism at São Judas University, says that it takes at least a week for “the impacts to be accurately verified”.

The ten-day deadline for registering health professionals is also a concern. “They are under pressure, they have to take care of critically ill patients. I don’t know how the practice of this registry will work,” says Paulo Olzon, a clinic and infectologist at Unifesp. Marcus Yu Bin Pai, a specialist in pain and acupuncture, approves the format, but also finds the time to register short. “I imagine that there will be a high volume of requests for exemptions.”

