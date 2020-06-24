New problems for Vince McMahon’s company with the Coronavirus crisis. After the economic crisis that has been created in the company in the pandemic months, which led to the dismissal of several superstars, arbitrators and producers, this is not over yet.

Since several Performance Center fighters and some NXT superstars were installed as public, everything indicated that the problems would gradually dissolve. But what happened was aggravating them when last week it was announced that a member of the PC present in the public tested positive for COVID-19. WWE wanted to do the right thing and tested all the superstars to be sure not to catch it.

New positives for Coronavirus

The problems are far from over. As reported by the Pro Wrestling Sheet, Multiple WWE employees who have been to the Performance Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the cases were known this week. Vince McMahon’s company will retest Coronavirus before the recordings of WWE RAW, Friday Night Smackdown and WWE NXT.

The question is, could this situation be avoided? Since a new audience was implemented in the shows, it has been seen that at first they respected the safety distance, but little by little that distance was almost ignored. The introduction of the public was, perhaps, a very risky decision.

Several superstars quit because of the risk

We already know the risk that superstars were subjected to since the start of the pandemic. That is why several superstars in the 3 brands decided to walk away for a while until everything is solved. It is the case of Roman Reigns, who suffers from leukemia and is more vulnerable when it comes to getting it. It is also the case of Sami Zayn and recently Kevin Owens.

Also in the yellow mark, we have the case of Kyle O’Riley member of the Undisputed Era. O’Riley announced that he has diabetes, which, like Roman Reigns, is more vulnerable to contagion than others. Let’s hope that everything is solved in WWE and we hope that everything returns to normal in the world.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.