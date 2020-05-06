This Tuesday China registered just two new cases of COVID-19, adding 339 active infected, 26 of which are serious

The National Health Commission of China reported today that they have registered two new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours, which means that the Asian country continues with the number of new cases in single digits during the month of May.

Both new infected, coming from abroad and diagnosed in the central province of Shaanxi, keep the statistics of new infections at historical lows, which reached its highest point on the past day 3 (3 cases) and which totals 9 in the first five days of the month.

The last day that China It registered a double digit in infections was on April 30, with 12 new cases.

In addition, the health authorities assured that, until last local midnight, they had discharged 53 patients who had overcome the disease and had managed to remove 3 others from the state of gravity.

Thus, the number of active infected in China is 339, 26 of which are in serious condition.

The official body did not report any death in its last part, so the total number of deaths per COVID-19 it remains at 4 thousand 633, among the 82 thousand 883 infected diagnosed officially in China since the beginning of the pandemic, and of whom 77 thousand 911 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, 735 thousand 577 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 6 thousand 973 are still under observation, and of these, 5 would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China registered 20 new cases in the latter part, bringing the total number of asymptomatic patients under observation to 903.

With information from EFE