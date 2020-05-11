From head to toe, passing through the lungs or kidneys. The list of symptoms caused by the new coronavirus grows week by week and few organs seem safe from this disease where the forms vary from benign to very serious.

In three months, what started as a classic flu has been transformed into a catalog of syndromes that in their most serious forms activate the already famous “cytokine storms”, an acceleration of the immune reaction that can lead to death.

It is not uncommon for a virus to cause so many manifestations, but some symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, such as loss of smell or the formation of blood clots seem very specific to this epidemic.

Tissue damage

“Most viruses can damage the tissue where they reproduce or cause collateral damage to the immune system that fights infection,” explains Jeremy Rossman, a virology expert at the British University of Kent.

Doctors suspect that covid-19 is responsible for the hospitalization of several dozen children in New York, London, and Paris who present with rare “multi-system” inflammatory pictures, resembling an atypical form of Kawasaki disease or a syndrome of toxic shock, which attacks the walls of the arteries and can cause organ failure.

Dozens of medical studies have described other potentially life-threatening consequences of the disease, such as strokes and heart conditions.

Researchers from Nanjing University of Medicine (China) reported cases of patients who had developed urinary complications and acute kidney conditions.

Damage to men

They also observed changes in male sex hormones, so they advise young people who want to have children to consult when they have recovered. Is this range of symptoms unique? Not necessarily. “In a common disease, complications, although rare, also occur,” Babak Javid, an infectious disease specialist at the Cambridge University Hospital Center, told ..

More than 4 million cases have been reported worldwide, but the true number of infections “could be tens or even hundreds of millions,” according to Javid. “If one person in a thousand, or even every ten thousand, develops complications, this really means thousands of people.”

DETAILS

Points.

Loss of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia) was only reported in 3.5% of patients. Three-quarters had chills, fever and / or cough, and almost all had respiratory difficulties. About a third complained of cramps, as many as diarrhea; a quarter of nausea or vomiting.

About 18% had headaches, 10-15% had lung or abdominal conditions, a runny nose, sore throats.

.