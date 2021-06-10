New case + of covid, they had to close the secondary school in Tláhuac due to an infected student

MEXICO CITY

Four days after the return to face-to-face classes, the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM) reported on the closure of a second basic education school due to the fact that one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

It is about the Technical Secondary School No. 80, located in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, of the mayor’s office of Tláhuac, where according to the authorities, a first-grade adolescent was diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2.

In a statement, the AEFCM reported that it was the child’s mother who notified the school officials that her son had shown symptoms, and that according to the rapid test that was carried out, he tested positive for SARS-COV-2.

Given this, the school staff notified the Secretaries of Public Education and Health “to take the necessary precautions in order to safeguard the integrity of the school community.”

In this case, directors and parents of the secondary school decided, as a preventive measure, to close the school and resume remote activities, while carrying out epidemiological control actions on those who had contact with the minor.

Just this Wednesday the Williams School, Mixcoac campus, reported two suspected cases of Covid-19 to the health and educational authorities, since they had contact with people who were positive; The test was performed in both, one was negative and the second is awaiting the result.

In this case, the campus authorities and the educational community also agreed to return to distance classes.

