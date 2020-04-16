Most car manufacturers are trying to sell their vehicles on their web pages

All car dealers and manufacturers are looking everywhere and in every possible way to sell their vehicles and help a little bit with the situation they are going through.

Some of the automakers already offer to defer payments from their current customers and offer new customers interest-free months, first payments within four months, down payments and favorable interest rates.

Most car manufacturers are trying to sell their vehicles on their web pages, offering home delivery service and great deals-

Here’s a list of new cars with the highest MSRP savings right now according to Consumer Report

Infiniti Q50 2020

Regular Price: $ 36,400 – $ 56,250

16% discount

Ford Transit 2020

Regular Price: $ 30,635 – $ 54,340

14% discount

Volvo S60 2020

Regular Price: $ 36,050 – $ 64,800

13% discount

Ford F-250 2020

Regular Price: $ 34,035 – $ 84,130

11% discount

Infiniti QX50 2020

Regular Price: $ 37,250 – $ 55,850

11% discount

Volkswagen Tiguan

Regular Price: $ 24,945 – $ 38,795

11% discount

Toyota Camry 2020

Regular Price: $ 24,425 – $ 35,130

11% discount

Volvo XC60f 2020

Regular Price: $ 49,150 – $ 69,500

11% discount

.