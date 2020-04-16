Most car manufacturers are trying to sell their vehicles on their web pages
Photo:
rostichep / Pixabay
All car dealers and manufacturers are looking everywhere and in every possible way to sell their vehicles and help a little bit with the situation they are going through.
Some of the automakers already offer to defer payments from their current customers and offer new customers interest-free months, first payments within four months, down payments and favorable interest rates.
Most car manufacturers are trying to sell their vehicles on their web pages, offering home delivery service and great deals-
Here’s a list of new cars with the highest MSRP savings right now according to Consumer Report
Infiniti Q50 2020
Regular Price: $ 36,400 – $ 56,250
16% discount
Ford Transit 2020
Regular Price: $ 30,635 – $ 54,340
14% discount
Volvo S60 2020
Regular Price: $ 36,050 – $ 64,800
13% discount
Ford F-250 2020
Regular Price: $ 34,035 – $ 84,130
11% discount
Infiniti QX50 2020
Regular Price: $ 37,250 – $ 55,850
11% discount
Volkswagen Tiguan
Regular Price: $ 24,945 – $ 38,795
11% discount
Toyota Camry 2020
Regular Price: $ 24,425 – $ 35,130
11% discount
Volvo XC60f 2020
Regular Price: $ 49,150 – $ 69,500
11% discount
