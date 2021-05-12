New cars will adapt speed to limits

Speed ​​is undoubtedly already in the sights of all traffic agencies. At the new limits, the EU will impose a new mandatory control system on cars from 2022.

All new cars homologated in Europe since 2022 will adapt the speed to the limits.

Granted, speed has always been the main control mechanism of traffic agencies, especially in the last decade. But now vigilance over the limits takes another step forward on all fronts. We are seeing it with the new speed limits imposed in the city, with the tips for lowering them on the road… And also with new mandatory systems that all cars will have to incorporate.

And it is that, just as the DGT reminds us today, the The European Union has decided to promote a new regulation that already obliges all new vehicles approved in Europe from 2022 to incorporate new security systems, in this case an intelligent speed assistant (called ISA) that works connected to GPS to warn the driver when he exceeds the legal speed limits.

This ISA system, in addition, it will also be mandatory for all new vehicles already sold on the market from 2024. So it’s time to get to know it in depth to find out how it will affect us: will the car slow us down by itself if we decide to exceed the speed limits?

This is how the new ISA system works. Source and graphic: DGT.

As reported by the DGT, the system consists of a camera placed inside the car, as a rule behind the rear view mirror, in tune with the GPS and capable of continuously reading the signals of road traffic. If you reach and exceed the maximum limit of a road while driving, the system willImmediately measure an optical, haptic and / or audible signal as an informative first message. The instrumentation chart would always reflect the allowed speed.

From now on, the system would adapt the maximum speed allowed on each section of the road you are traveling on, not allowing to exceed the limit when acting on the operation of the engine or the accelerator thanks to the installed software.

Of course, in principle no one is scared. The The new regulation also establishes that the driver can disconnect the ISA at any time. And, in addition, you could do it in two different ways: by directly activating a key; or by pressing the accelerator with more force to force to exceed that theoretical maximum speed established.