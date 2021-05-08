New cars awarded to Spain: VW Taigo, Seat, Renault …

“The automotive sector in Spain is ahead of its obligations.” With this phrase, the general director of the employers’ association of manufacturers, Anfac, José López-Tafall, revealed, during the celebration of the first Forum “Anfac: The Mobility of the Future”, the enormous work that the automotive industry in our country is carrying out to electrify the supply of vehicles. Currently, the plants in Spain manufacture 15 electrified models, a figure that will increase to 20 throughout 2021.

In this context, a few days ago the King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, visited the Renault plant in Palencia to learn about the company’s new industrial plan. And a few weeks ago approached the Seat plant in Martorell, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary Of the brand. This visit took place after the announcement of the Government of the creation of a public-private partnership, with Seat-Volkswagen and Iberdrola, open to other partners, to start up a battery factory for electric vehicles in Spain.

The manufacturers’ headquarters do take Spain into account as a producer country. And that will be for something. Remember that, in mid-2019, Volkswagen awarded a new B-segment model to its plant in Navarra, the Taigo, which will arrive at the end of this year, and which at the end of last year began exclusively the production of the Citroën C4 electric in Villaverde (Madrid). And more recently, the announcements of Renault for all its plants, and Seat for Martorell. We review them all:

Rear view of the VW Taigo 2021.

VW Taigo: the new Spanish SUV

At the end of this year, VW will start marketing its new small SUV, which has just been officially baptized as Taigo and what will come out of the Pamplona plant exclusively for the European market. With a sporty coupe silhouette, the VW Taigo will be launched with efficient TSI engines, standard LED headlights, a modern operating concept, a fully digitized interior and a multitude of assistance systems.

Renault will manufacture 5 new SUVs in Spain

Renault advertised also last January his commitment to launch, by 2025, 14 vehicles, of which 7 will be fully electric and the other 7 will be part of the C / D segments. Within the new strategy of the rhombus firm, all new models will have an electric or hybrid version.

And in this new strategy, they have dubbed Renaulution, will revitalize and revive some of your car myths from the past. One of them, we remember, will be the legendary R5, which “will drink” from the master lines advanced in the new Renault 5 Prototype that they unveiled.

King Felipe VI visiting the Renault Palencia factory.

But already focused In our country, the French firm recently presented an ambitious project for the plants located here (this Industrial Plan 2021-2024 has been classified as historical by the company itself). The figures that he announced, if they become reality, are really striking: 12,000 million euros of value generated for the country and 1,000 new permanent jobs.

Where will the new models be manufactured?

The factory of Palencia will go on to produce three new SUVs in the C and D segments From 2024, the Body and Assembly Factory of Valladolid will be in charge of delivering two other new SUVs, these in segment B. Starting in 2023, the manufacture of two new engines will begin at the Engine Factory of Valladolid. Between 2022 and 2024, the Factory of Seville It will also go on to assemble two new gearboxes.

Furthermore, this new plan also guarantees stability for these factories in the future, as all the models and engines manufactured will be electrified, as well as new safety systems and driving aids will be developed in the Spanish plants.

Electric urban seat.

Seat: an electric urban by 2025

Seat has already confirmed definitely what will launch from 2025 a new urban focus electric car. What we still do not have one hundred percent sure is whether Seat itself will be in charge of developing the new platform that will host a whole family of electric “youngest” spread over different brands of the VW Group, also giving rise to the future. VW ID.1.

Within the new plan, called Future Fast Forward, Seat’s objective is to lead the electrification of the automobile industry in Spain, which not only includes the development of the architecture and the car, but also self-made batteries. According to Wayne Griffiths, president of Seat Spain, the intention is to produce more than 500,0000 urban electric cars a year in Martorell, also for the VW group, although a clear commitment is needed from the European Commission.

That new “Seat 600” of the XXI century will be based on an architecture derived from MEB with certain compatible elements, but it will have power motors geared towards their new function and batteries, obviously, of lower capacity, opting for a 38 kWh pack that should guarantee a range of more than 250 km.

This is how the rear of the Cupra Tavascan Concept 2019 looked like.

And what about Cupra?

Cupra is also cementing its next 100 percent electric car, the Tavascan SUV, based on the MEB architecture, a model that, as stated by the brand, will hit the market in mid-2024, a whole new boost to compete with the offensive of electric mid-size and large SUVs that will launch the competition in the coming months and years.

The Tavascan will be a product designed and developed entirely in the Barcelona factory. Soon, the mix that Cupra will achieve within the company will go from 5 to 10%, and vehicles such as electric Born and the Tavascan (2024) will be strategic to continue increasing that ratio within the home itself and become a benchmark in the Premium electric mobility market.