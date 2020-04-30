Apr 30 (.) – Sales of new cars in Spain in the whole of 2020 will fall between 40% and 45% due to the impact of the coronavirus on the country’s economy, automakers and the union of dealers warned on Thursday Spanish people.

The Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC) and Faconauto said in a joint press release that, due to the dramatic economic consequences of the spread of the virus, which has paralyzed the manufacture and sale of automobiles in the country, they have been forced to discard their previous forecasts for this year, estimating now that in total some 700,000 vehicles will be sold in Spain.

To carry out this calculation, the two-month period of alarm and a drop in GDP of between 5% and 6% have already been taken into account, with the expectation that the first two quarters after confinement will be hard for vehicle sales. , which will slowly improve from the boreal summer, according to ANFAC and Faconauto.

“It is necessary to quickly recover a strong internal market that protects employment and strengthens the competitiveness of automobile factories in Spain (…) One out of every four vehicles produced in the country stays in our national market”, said José López-Tafall, general director of ANFAC.

For her part, the executive vice president of Faconauto, Marta Blázquez, pointed out the importance of reactivating internal demand through a stimulus plan for the economies of households and the self-employed, so that they do not stop going to dealers.

“To prevent these forecasts from coming true, and until customers return to dealerships, it is necessary, in the first instance, the extension of the ERTE (temporary employment regulation files) due to force majeure,” Blázquez claimed.

In March, sales of new cars in Spain fell by 69.3% to 37,644 units, placing the figures below the worst months of the Spanish economic crisis between 2008 and 2013, according to ANFAC data. (Information from Darío Fernández; additional information from Andrea Ariet; edited by Tomás Cobos)