New car nomenclature is becoming more prominent

The one who says that design a car It’s simple, you’ve never set about creating one, even if it’s on a dirty napkin. Because a initially empty sheet of paper can quickly become cluttered when the packaging requirements of the relevant engineering team and marketing department, as well as the safety laws of each country, aerodynamics, and quite often are taken into account , the conservative tastes of the average car buyer.

The result is that we are faced with similar vehicles, whether it is a saloon, a compact or an SUV. So, as an automaker, how can you make your product stand out from the one in the next lane? The first of the things that allow differentiating licenses between one and the other is Grill, of course. But while companies like BMW are exploiting them to the full, the switch to electric cars means that many new models are left without it.

Why? Simple, a vehicle lacking an internal combustion engine does not require the same need for cooling, so a grill only spoils the aerodynamic efficiency and, therefore, reduces the autonomy of the whole. And then there are the advances made in the section on the lighting technology Over the past 20 years, it has allowed various auto companies to create lighting signatures that make their models instantly recognizable when the sun sets over the horizon.

But how Automotive News stands out in one of its entries (upon payment), another trend is taking off right now. To help us identify specific models, brands are going back to basics and simply stick the model name on the nose and tail with letters so prominent that they seem to have been written by the same people who make those cartoonish home phones for the visually impaired. The nomenclature is increasingly important.

But the idea is not exactly new. Think back to the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, when virtually every manufacturer printed their model names with spellings on all four sides of the car. If you have the cultural baggage – and the memory – of the cars that have been sold in America over the last half century, you may have noticed that the manufacturer’s name always appears large across the width of the front grille, see almost any model marketed by Chevrolet, for example.

And although minimalism in this regard was once again chosen from the 90s, this trend is increasingly being transferred to the world of passenger cars and current SUVs, and is being used to choose the names of the models, in instead of just the brand behind them, just like the words “Range Rover” They were written on the hood of the first version of the SUV in 1970, and it is still in its modern descendants. Because “Range Rover” is the model and “Land Rover” is the company that builds it.

Like the Range Rover you want to beat, the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have their names written in big letters on both ends (and no Jeep badges). But not as big as the Ford Bronco, whose name appears on the front grille and rear panel, while the Hummer EV has an illuminated nameplate on its mock grille. At the same time, other companies they are shouting their corporate names in their cars, such as the latest Škoda Octavia and the new Citroën C5 X.

And, well, more of the same when it comes to badges. Compare the logo of a Renault – or the one of the brand that makes you most excited – from a couple of decades ago with a premiere model, there is no color. The brand image is getting bigger, gaining square centimeters in each new generation of a model, and like it more or less, it seems that this trend could stick around for a while.

Source: Automotive News