New car inventory drops to record low on chips

(Bloomberg) – New vehicle inventory from automakers has fallen to an all-time low in the United States as a global shortage of chips hampers efforts to keep up with voracious demand.

Inventory in dealership lots stood at just 23 days of sale at the end of May, down from 33 days the previous month, according to JPMorgan analysts led by Ryan Brinkman wrote in a report Thursday. The industry standard is around 60 days.

Median new vehicle prices set another all-time monthly high at $ 38,225, Brinkman wrote. He expects cars to continue to rise in price as supply-hungry automakers reduce sales incentives until semiconductor availability improves.

“We believe inventory is unlikely to start improving until late summer and may not normalize until 2023-24,” wrote Joe Spak, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in a report.

Original Note: Automakers Have Just a Few Weeks of Car Supply Left on US Lots

