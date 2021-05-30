New call for the Second Digital Dividend | News | Infrastructures

New call to request aid for the Second Digital Dividend.

The Secretary of State for Telecommunications has communicated to Fenie that a royal decree is being processed in which a new call to request aid corresponding to the second digital dividend.

This new call for aid has been claimed and promoted by the Federation so that those communities of owners who have requested the aid and it has not been resolved favorably at the end of the term, have a new opportunity to request them, and this has been the case.

Fenie positively values ​​this initiative and is awaiting the publication of the Royal Decree to inform the group of installation companies of the conditions of the new call.

The Federation is going to continue working in this line with the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Red.es to help the liberalization process of the second digital dividend conclude satisfactorily for all participating agents.