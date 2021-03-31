New business models, after the pandemic

The pandemic has changed many things, including the way we view business. (Photo: iStock)

The pandemic brought great changes in the way of doing business in Mexico and in the world. Millions of people lost their jobs and millions of businesses closed; The question for those who were affected and for those who survive is where to look in terms of new business models it means.

That’s why in Tec Review We spoke with two specialists who give us advice on how to see the new world that the pandemic brought us, in order to generate new business ideas.

New business models

Miguel Pallares, a business journalist and who has closely followed the new trends in the economic and financial world in recent years explains that, rather than advising specific sectors or business models, what is required are new skills and new approaches to face the challenges futures of the economy.

He comments that, throughout conversations with different national and foreign CEOs, and seeing how companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange are adjusting to the post-pandemic economy, he has realized that new businesses need people who work the internet and communications in the new digital platforms.

He explains that new conditions such as the home office and the need to offer goods and services through the internet and applications generate the need to have people trained in handling different computer programs, in addition to digital skills such as artificial intelligence, machine learning or blockchain.

For this reason, he advises entrepreneurs – regardless of the economic sector to which they want to dedicate themselves – to incorporate these trends in order to gain customers and market share.

He explains that another aspect of the new business models has to do with producing from sustainable sources and methods, since even many investment funds are increasingly taking into account in their financing plans to support companies that bet on clean energy and sustainability.

As an example, he commented on the case of Bimbo: “they are betting on compostable packaging. For what reason and what do I do to learn from this and incorporate it into my business?

For this reason, the renowned journalist recommends that those who want to venture into new business ideas take a dive into the annual reports of large national and international companies, to see where they are betting to consolidate in the market.

Miguel Pallares calls those who want to venture into new business ideas not to forget the fundamentals of business management.

He says that it is essential to know the sector in which you want to enter, which are the areas with the highest profitability, how much the market is worth, how saturated it is, its recent growth rates and its future projection.

Also, another advice he gives is not to forget about finances and accounting in new business ideas, since ignoring this can be a source of failure.

“There are people with great ideas or spectacular products or services, but who spoil their businesses because they ignore certain basic financial concepts such as operating profit, gross margin, earnings before taxes, net income, assets or liabilities. And to this is added the mismanagement and lack of accounting management. That is why they do not project well, they spend more than their capacity, they get into debt and then, as they do not obtain the desired income, they go bankrupt ”, explains Pallares.

Examples of new business models, after the pandemic

A trend that was growing in the country, but which was enhanced by the pandemic, was the issue of retail financial investments.

This model refers to the fact that people can use a platform linked to an entity regulated by the country’s financial authorities, such as the National Banking and Securities Commission or the Bank of Mexico, so that they can enter the world of investments in financial assets such as bonds and stocks, both national and international.

Ricardo Rangel, founder of Thierry Finanzas, comments to Tec Review that many people saw this as an opportunity, since they were laid off from their jobs, and decided to take advantage of both the money from their liquidation and their greater time available to enter the world of investing, which allowed them to have an additional income.

However, he adds, that entering this world implies being prepared, because you need to know a lot of information from the Institutional Stock Exchange, the Mexican Stock Exchange, the other international exchanges and the companies that participate in these markets.

This in order to decide in which stock, bond or asset can be invested, which depends on the performance of different markets and different companies in the country and in the world.

He comments that the people who take advantage of these platforms linked to regulated brokerage houses, and who can start investing with little money, he calls minority investors.

“My recommendation for anyone who wants to enter this world is to verify that the investment platform is linked to a regulated entity and that it has the approval of the Mexican Association of Stock Market Institutions (AMIB). With that, you are certain that you are going to invest in an entity that is regulated here in Mexico, ”he says.

Rangel clarifies that he does not consider an investment, but rather a bet, to put money in crypto assets such as Bitcoin, since they are not regulated and there is a lot of risk if you do not have enough experience in how it works.

As a second example of a business model, Rangel explains that the pandemic affected all companies in general, but those who hit the hardest were those whose business depended on the agglomeration of people. Therefore, among the big losers due to Covid-19 it was the restaurants.

Therefore, he says that the digital impulse given by the pandemic to avoid contact between people benefited the business model of dark kitchens, which are places that produce food in order to make home deliveries and that have the characteristic that they do not have dining rooms or serve customers instead.

He explains that online restaurants have tended to be a noble business, as home delivery platforms can be used to boost business.

“If you know how to cook and with good seasoning, you can take advantage of that talent at home to earn income. It’s not that you’re going to become a millionaire right away, but it serves as a business model, surviving and generating growth over time ”explains Rangel.

Rangel comments that digital transformation is key for new business models, that is, they must be open to operating over the internet and receiving digital or online payments.

He explains that the key to taking advantage of this transformation in new businesses is that new experiences must be generated for customers, and that whatever the entrepreneur is dedicated to or likes, the objective must always be to generate value or plus in the product or service offered.