Microsoft has announced the release of the new Build 20152 for the Dev channel (the old fast ring). This is a new build that brings bug fixes and new known bugs, but apparently no news.

Remember that Microsoft recently announced changes to the Windows Insiders program moving from rings (separated according to the frequency of new build releases) to channels (separated according to the quality of new builds released. See more information in our article.

Bug fixes in Build 20152

Addresses an issue that may cause Notepad to be removed unexpectedly after restarting your PC. If you were affected by this, you can reinstall Notepad through Optional Features in Settings. An issue where the “Windows needs space to continue” dialog box may have told you to select Continue but was not prompted. was displaying no Continue button. Fixed an issue that could cause the Windows Update icon to unexpectedly not appear in the notification area of ​​the taskbar when an update was ready to restart. Fixed an issue that could cause the IME was written as if it was ON, when it was actually in the OFF state, and touching the IME mode indicator on the taskbar would not change the mode.

Known bugs in Build 20152

They are working to fix an issue causing system hangs with HYPERVISOR_ERROR error checking. They are looking for crash reports for long periods of time in the upgrade process when trying to install a new build. They are aware of a problem where Notepad might not reopen files that were automatically saved during a PC upgrade (or reboot, if enabled in Settings). Documents can be retrievers in from% localappdata% Notepad.Some Insiders might experience an error check and a return to the previous build when trying to upgrade to this build if an Xbox controller is connected to the device. You may see error code 0xc1900101 in Windows Update History. To fix the problem, please disconnect or unlink the Xbox controller to update successfully. (Note that reconnecting the driver after the update will generate an error check.) Starting with the latest build (Build 20150), some games and applications may fail to launch or not install. They have identified the root cause and are working on a solution for a future release. They are investigating reports where the screen becomes dimmer after upgrading to the previous build. They are aware of an issue where Task Manager reports the CPU usage of 0.00 GHz on the Performance tab. They are working to fix a problem that Reset this PC always shows the error “There was a problem resetting this PC” when started from Settings. To fix the problem, use Advanced Start (Windows RE) to start Reset this PC.