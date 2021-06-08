New bugatti chiron super sport 2021: with all the luxury it lacked

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was improved. Now it is not only capable of reaching a speed of more than 300 miles (300+), which are about 490 kilometers per hour, but unlike the 2020 edition, the new Super Sport It has the maximum luxury and comfort.

Images of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

And it is that to manufacture the fastest production car in the world, Bugatti it had to ‘sacrifice’ its luxury in favor of superlative performance. But with the 2021 edition of the Super Sport, now you have the best of both worlds but with more luxury and refinement.

Thus the new Bugatti super sport has now received a reduction in maximum speed which will become 440 kph, electronically limited, for comply with safety and approval regulations.

BUGATTI CHIRON SUPER SPORT 2021

That limitation was imposed on him Bugatti Chiron W16 engine 300+ what gives 1,578 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque and served the whole ‘set’ as the engineers improved the behavior of the suspension and tires at full speed, which gives you a better driving feel even if you don’t already have the world record.

Images of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

BUGATTI CHIRON SUPER SPORT 2021

With all this, the new Bugatti Super Sport reaches the 200 kph on 5.8 seconds and at 300 kph in 12.1 seconds. Nothing, not negligible compared to the other hypercars in the world.

These performance figures will now also be accompanied by interior aesthetic enhancements such as leather, polished aluminum trims and luxuries to offer maximum comfort on long trips.

Images of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

BUGATTI CHIRON SUPER SPORT 2021

And its external appearance is the same as Bugatti 300+ with its more aerodynamic body, compared to the normal Chiron, and with the extended tail section that helps generate enough downforce for the Super sport be able to move the rear wing from multiple positions and have sufficient stability at maximum speed.

Images of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

BUGATTI CHIRON SUPER SPORT 2021

It also features circular vents on the front bells and twin tailpipes that are inspired by the Bugatti EB110, along with five-spoke Y-spoke aluminum wheels, exclusive to the Super sport.

Images of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

BUGATTI CHIRON SUPER SPORT 2021

Price

As for the price, the new Bugatti Super Sport 2021 costs $ 3.9 million plus tax and will be manufactured in a limited edition to 60 units.

Images of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport