Exactly 623 days after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, which killed 43 people on August 14, 2018, in Genoa, the last section of the new steel structure being built on the same site was installed on Tuesday (28).

The board was positioned between pillars 11 and 12 of the new bridge, after a ceremony attended by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, and the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci.

The night before, to celebrate the completion of this stage of the work, the 18 pillars of the bridge were lit with the colors of the Italian flag. With the assembly of the steel structure, the next step is the realization of asphalt. According to Bucci, the work should be delivered next July.

The new bridge will be about 1.1 km long, divided between 19 trays over 40 meters high and supported by 18 pillars. There will also be 43 luminous antennas to honor the victims of the collapse.

The reconstruction is in charge of the PerGenova consortium, formed by the state-owned Fincantieri and the private construction company Salini Impregilo, at a cost of 200 million euros.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that tragedies of this type never happen again,” said Conte, adding that reconstruction is the symbol of an “Italy that knows how to get up, that rolls up its sleeves and that does not let itself be struck down”.

“The bridge is not over, but today we celebrate the meeting of the two parts of the valley,” said Mayor Bucci. Governor Toti pointed out that the work demonstrates that “many things can be done together”.

Inaugurated in 1967, Ponte Morandi had been built using a method developed by the Italian engineer Riccardo Morandi and used in few places in the world. The system was based on a cable-stayed bridge, but with the tracks suspended by concrete cables, not steel, as is more common.

The suspicion is that the building has collapsed due to a structural failure, but no one has yet been condemned for the disaster. “Genoa’s wound will never be completely healed because there are 43 victims, and we have not forgotten. The judgments of responsibility have not yet been concluded, but they need to be finalized,” said Prime Minister Conte.

