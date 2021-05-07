New brain-like computing device simulates human learning

After a training cycle, the circuit made an initial connection between light and pressure. And, after five training cycles, the circuit was able to significantly associate light with pressure. What’s more, the light, by itself, was able to trigger a signal (or “unconditional response”).

What can be the future applications of this device?

Since the synaptic circuit has been manufactured with soft polymers, such as a plastic, it is possible to easily manufacture it in flexible sheets and later integrate it in different portable and soft electronic devices, intelligent robotics or even implantable devices that interact directly with the brain or with the tissues alive.

And, although the application of this first device is a proof of concept, the circuit can be further expanded to include a greater number of sensory inputs, and integrate it with other electronic components, thereby allowing low-power computing in the place. Ultimately, it would be about a fundamental advance in the bioelectronics of the future.