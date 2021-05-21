New boyfriend of Miss Universe Andrea Meza is said to be a Telemundo reporter



Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021.

Photo: TRACY NGYUEN / IMG Universe / Courtesy

Andrea Meza won the crown of miss Universe and the interest in knowing more about the life of the beauty queen increased exponentially. The Mexican’s love life became a controversial topic after her coronation. After some photos appeared showing Meza dressed as a wedding, many assumed that the now famous was married.

However, the rumors were stopped after it was confirmed that they were photos for an advertising campaign. As a model, Andrea wore a wedding dress for said campaign and it was not a royal wedding.

What is certain is that Meza would be courted by a new heartthrob who became famous on TikTok in recent months. Ryan went viral on the digital platform when he began sharing videos learning Spanish. The Florida resident uploaded videos where he let his followers see how he was progressing in his Spanish classes.

According to him, one of his favorite shows was “Caso Cerrado” and it was often that he would put on in front of the television at the time of the program on Telemundo to learn Spanish faster. After the contingency for the pandemic, Ryan began to upload videos frequently wanting to get the attention of the Hispanic network.

One fine day he did it and the program “En Casa con Telemundo” invited him to make an appearance. The producers found it funny and continued to invite him as a correspondent for the program and making supposedly funny videos about soap operas such as “Intimate Enemy 2”.

Telemundo has also participated in other coverage, as well as during the premiere of the telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” and more recently with its broadcast of Miss Universe.

Ryan Anthony was a correspondent for the Telemundo evening program, who was the exclusive network for the contest in Spanish.

When Andrea Meza went to the program “En Casa con Telemundo”, the question about Ryan was not lacking and the beauty queen hinted that love would be emerging.

“We’ve been talking for a while now, we got to meet in person and we’ve been dating,” confessed the beauty queen.

Ryan also shared a photo with Meza after his coronation and joking that for the next photo he would like to wear the crown.

“Sometimes I think that’s the only reason why you talk to me hahaha I love this photo,” Meza replied to the publication.

Carlos Adyan, host of “En Casa”, also made his contribution adding, “Ay güero, what love is”.