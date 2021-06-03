New book by Dr. Anthony Fauci is removed from Amazon and Barnes & Noble after being put up for sale “by mistake”



This Tuesday the book was published for pre-sale on the internet at $ 18 dollars on both websites, but later it was downloaded from both pages.

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images

The new book by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergies and Diseases, and the president’s chief medical adviser, was pulled from the Amazon and Barnes & Noble platforms.

The reason is that the 80-page book, titled ‘Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward’ was planned to go on sale on November 2, but was mistakenly made available to the public earlier.

#AnthonyFauci is set to release a book – Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward – on November 2nd, 2021. Or, “How to Be Wrong Every Time And Still Get A Book Deal.” # Wednesdaythought pic.twitter.com/nJbC7PU5b6 – Dr. Jimmy Yam (@JimmyJoeYam) June 2, 2021

National Geographic Books confirmed to the Daily Mail newspaper that it removed the book from its platform and reported that the sale of the book had been published accidentally and prematurely.

“The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic documentary film on Dr. Fauci. (Fauci) He will not get royalties for his publication, ”National Geographic Books told the Daily Mail.

In the book you can see interviews that Fauci has had during his 34 years as director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

The book synopsis reads: “Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted physician, Dr. Fauci had already spent three decades in public service. Those seeking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership., expecting the unexpected and finding joy in difficult times ”.

“The serious reflections in these pages will offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles,” he also says.

The book is one of several texts about Fauci to be published in the coming months.

An illustrated children’s book about the expert, titled ‘Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor ‘, is scheduled for release on June 28.

This children’s book is based on interviews that the author, Kate Messner, did with Fauci himself.

