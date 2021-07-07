New Board of UDLAP denounces its rector

PUEBLA

For money laundering, diversion of resources, fraudulent administration and organized crime, the new Board of Trustees of the University of the Americas Puebla (UDLAP) promoted a complaint against Luis Ernesto Derbez Bautista, still rector of this private educational institution, before the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR).

The foregoing according to Adalberto Ramos and Rodrigo Bursa Cárdenas, secretary and lawyer of the new Board of Trustees of the educational institution, who revealed that two vice-rectors, members of the previous Board and their legal representatives, are also involved.

However, Derbez Bautista denied that he had committed these crimes, said that to date he has not been notified about the complaint and insisted that the police seizure of the UDLAP campus violated an injunction.

He also warned that due to the freezing of bank accounts, there are financial commitments of 525.4 million pesos that are at risk of payment, among which the payroll of almost 1,800 professors and workers stands out.

In a press conference, Horacio Magaña and Pablo Jiménez, president and vice president of the new Board of Trustees, assured that the former Secretary of Economy and previous employers carried out a triangulation of money, with the creation of a structure and various companies to divert funds from the university.

These resources were transferred from the accounts of the UDLAP and the payments were authorized directly by the vice-rector Mónica Ruíz and this at the request of the rector Derbez, both being partners of the beneficiary companies “, they assured.

He pointed out that at least five companies that are based in Puebla, other states in the country and even abroad have been identified at the moment, linked to what could be the diversion of resources and money laundering.

Due to the above, the complaints have already been filed with the FGR, as well as with the Attorney General’s Office of the State (FGE) and of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

Later, in a meeting with reporters through Zoom, the rector recalled that in the short term the University must pay 56.5 million pesos of salaries, taxes and social security, as well as 468.9 million pesos to financial institutions in the next 25 days.

On the other hand, he expressed his concern about the loss of prestige caused by the movement of the uniformed men; Moreover, from the outset, it revealed that The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission in Colleges (SACSCOC), reported last Friday that it will initiate a review of the university’s certifications, in addition to the fact that the enrollment of 10,000 students could be reduced shortly .

The last data I obtained is that as a result of this we have lost about 200 young people who had already said they were entering and who have decided not to enter, that is, it already has a cost, “he said.

It should be noted that Luis Ernesto Derbdez was virtually accompanied by the UDLAP Business Council, which includes Gilberto Marín, vice president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), who called on the state government to conciliate between the parties involved in the legal conflict of the UDLAP Foundation to stop affecting the academic community and the state.

jcs