New BMW X3 and X4 2021: the 4 key improvements that this renewal brings

The mid-size SUV in the BMW range is catching up, also updating its sportier body variant. We talk about the BMW X3 and BMW X4 2021, two cars that share the bulk of elements, and therefore they have been renewed in parallel to release the same news and changes. The keys to this renewal are the new exterior design, the best equipment available and the electrification of all motors, a decided bet to continue standing up against cars such as the Audi Q5, the Mercedes GLC or the Volvo XC60.

Slight exterior redesign

BMW has chosen a redesign not too deep, but important in key points such as the headlights, the optics or both bumpers. The grille is also new, a stylistic element that has gained special relevance in the brand’s launches and that now has a new design, and a larger size, on the front of the X3 and X4. In reference to lighting, it is worth highlighting the use of LED technology as standard, the new taillights used by the X3 being especially striking with a much more marked design.

In the bumpers we find a more decided position due to the straight lines, thus following in the footsteps of the brand in recent launches. In turn, more sporty decorative elements are also added, being able to raise the bar with the new M body kit or the M Performance versions where a more differentiated image is offered that affects the whole set (M40i and M40d).

More equipment

BMW redesigns the interior of X3 and X4 to integrate the new multifunction console seen in the 4 Series, Besides the latest generation of multimedia systems with digital instrument panel and infotainment equipment with each 10.25 or 12.3 “screens. To this is added a Head-Up Display, thus allowing distractions to be minimized.

Also new is the arrival of a new virtual assistant, new driving aid functions to offer a higher level of autonomy and safety, as well as wireless software updates that allow us to have our apps and services up to date. Both models will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to the Amazon Alexa assistant.

Hybrid diesel and gasoline

The mechanical offering of BMW X3 and BMW X4 takes a new step in electrification by adding 48-volt micro-hybrid technology as standard on all your diesel or gasoline engines. And if we want a greater role for the electric motor, we also have a plug-in hybrid option. The available gasoline engines are: 2.0 Turbo with 184 hp and 300 Nm (xDrive20i), 2.0 Turbo with 245 hp and 350 Nm (xDrive30i) and 3.0 Turbo with 360 hp and 500 Nm (M40i). In the case of diesels, the available options are: 2.0 turbodiesel of 190 hp and 400 Nm (xDrive20d), 3.0 turbodiesel of 286 hp and 650 Nm (xDrive30d) and 3.0 turbodiesel of 340 hp and 700 Nm (M40d).

The new BMW X3 and X4 will be available for sale this summer

In the case of plug-in hybrid version, the xDrive30e, the combined maximum power is 292 hp with a maximum torque of 420 Nm. This scheme is based on a 184 hp 2.0 Turbo petrol that, together with a 109 hp electric motor and a 12 kWh battery, offer an electric range of between 42 and 50 km and an average consumption (WLTP) of between 2 and 2 , 6 l / 100 Km.

Automatic transmission and 4×4 traction as standard

All these engines are available in X3 and X4, being necessarily associated with a 8-speed automatic transmission by torque converter, as well as an outline of intelligent all-wheel drive with different driving profiles depending on the road surface we are driving on. According to the data offered by the brand, the ground clearance of both models is 204 mm.