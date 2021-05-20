New BMW C400X and C400GT: Urbanites with pedigree

Today we come to talk about some models of the Bavarian brand that have been with us for a few years now, these scooters arrived in 2018 to compete in the medium displacement segment with models such as the Burgman 400, other current competitors are the Kymco Xciting S 400, the Peugeot Metropolis 400 or the SYM Maxsym 400.

We have already told you about some of them, but today it is the Germans’ turn.

Engine of the new BMW

The C400 ride the same engine than its previous version so we are talking about a 350cc single cylinder. The differences with the 2020 version lie in a series of modifications that lead to better consumption and efficiency, this is caused by the adaptation to the new Euro5 standard. This regulation has made BMW include in these models a catalyst as well as a oxygen sensor both mounted on the exhaust system. While it is true that unlike other competitive models, the C400 maintains its previous power figures (34 hp and 35Nm of torque).

Other Improvements in BMW C400X and C400GT

BMW assures that the C400 2021 will be smoother thanks to an overhaul of its electronic throttle system and CVT transmission system. In addition to improving the safety of the motorcycle, the stability control system has been modified to activate a little earlier. The front brake calipers, which are still radial, have also been changed, but BMW promises more smooth braking.

Style and comfort

In terms of aesthetics, the 2021 versions do not receive significant changes compared to their predecessors. In terms of comfort, it has been added lighting in the trunk as well as a 12V power socket in the glove compartmentIn terms of capacity, it is still a Flexcase type, so when standing still we can store a couple of helmets, but when we have to close the trunk underneath, they do not fit. (As in the previous model).

Bad news

The scooters of 650cc of BMW have been discontinuedIt seems that the maxi scooters are losing steam compared to the intermediate 400, which have been gaining popularity in recent years, thus displacing the more powerful models. It is not surprising since they show better consumption figures, delivering more than enough power for the normal use of a scooter.