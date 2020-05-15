New blogger! Marília Mendonça makes makeup tutorial and enchants the web

Marília Mendonça held a makeup tutorial this Thursday (14). In video, the singer showed talent when showing how she makes her makeup for lives. ‘Thank you for always trusting me. Gratitude for friendship, love and complicity. It is always special to be on your side and you know it. I love you, friend! ‘

Marília Mendonça showed her blogger side and rocked a beauty tutorial this Thursday (14). The singer took part in a live in the company of her personal makeup artist, Eduardo Guimarães, directly from her home in Goiânia, Goiás. On the occasion, the country woman came without makeup to learn some techniques with the professional. The public still had the opportunity to reproduce the backwoods’ make-up and rock the production. At the end of the look, the owner of the hit “Todo Mundo Vai Sofrer” followed the step by step and made faces and mouths to show the result. Check out!

Learn Marília Mendonça’s makeup details!

After being successful in live, Marília Mendonça did a powerful makeup. Dismissing the no-makeup mood, the artist worked on the plaster using a medium coverage base with concealer. The singer, who celebrated her first Mother’s Day, made a very marked contour, enhancing the region of the cheeks and nose. As a shadow, the countryman used a more neutral color palette in shades of brown. With a marked brown eyebrow, she finished with a glossy nude lipstick and power illuminator.

Makeup artist Marília Mendonça celebrates live repercussion

Marília Mendonça’s makeup live brought together more than 24 thousand people at the same time. With great repercussion, the makeup artist celebrated the success of the beauty tutorial. “I would like to thank Marília for coming up with this idea. Thank you to the fan clubs, my family and friends. I am very happy,” said Eduardo Guimarães, who then continued: “Thank you for always trusting me. Gratitude for friendship, love and complicity. It’s always special to be on your side and you know it. I love you, friend! ”

Marília Mendonça is a contour fan. Learn details!

In an interview, Marília Mendonça’s makeup artist, Eduardo Guimarães, highlighted the artist’s passion for contouring. “I always use this artifice of the contour because it gives the face relief and better definition of its shape. I use this technique on the side of the nose, cheeks, jaw and chin (upper and lower). It is always good to note that this contour needs to be moderate and in the right measure, to keep nothing out of the place. After all, makeup is an optical illusion “, he pointed out.

Marília Mendonça loves to combine earthy tones in makeup

The makeup artist from Marília Mendonça also guaranteed that the duo is a fan of earthy tones to enhance the look. “We really like the shades in shades of brown, and variations in shades of lipstick … Although, we also really like to dare. Lipstick that can never be lacking in the case is red (in all shades and versions). doubt we always opt for shades in shades of brown “, he highlighted.

New blogger! Marília Mendonça makes makeup tutorial and enchants the web

