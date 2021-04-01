New biomarkers identified for the fight against childhood lymphoblastic leukemia

Researchers from the Aula de Investigación Contra la Leukemia Infantil Héroes contra la Leukemia lead a study that identifies new biomarkers that may be of clinical use in the fight against childhood lymphoblastic leukemia.

Most of the pediatric leukemias (80%) belong to the group of acute lymphoblastic leukemias, which are the ones studied in this work

Leukemia is the child cancer more frequent, and accounts for 30% of pediatric cancers, with 300 new cases in Spain each year. Most of the pediatric leukemias (80%) belong to the group of acute lymphoblastic leukemias (ALL), which are the ones studied in this work.

In this publication, which has been developed mainly at the Pfizer-University of Granada-Junta de Andalucía Center for Genomics and Oncology Research (GENYO), samples of child patients between 1 and 12 years old treated at the Hospital Regional de Málaga and Hospital Sant Joan de Déu de Barcelona have been studied.

“In this study we have focused our attention on long non-coding RNAs, which are a type of genes that belong to the most unknown part of our genome. They are genes that are very difficult to study, but at the same time they could be the key to understanding the complex processes that occur in diseases such as cancer, “he says. Marta Cuadros, one of the main authors of the article.

The researchers studied the differences in the expression levels of 2,829 long noncoding RNAs between childhood ALL samples and healthy samples. To help predict the function of the RNAs, they associated each of them with a protein-coding gene that could be regulated by the non-coding RNA.

“In this comparison, the gene pair composed of the connective tissue growth factor gene (CCN2) and a long non-coding RNA close to this one called AL133346.1 stood out as particularly abundant in tumor samples,” he points out. Alvaro Andrades, one of the main authors of the study.

Towards a better prognosis

The findings made show the specificity of diagnosis of the pair’s product of connective tissue growth factor and AL133346.1 for acute lymphatic leukemias versus healthy specimens and various other types of leukemia. This makes it useful as a disease biomarker.

In addition, when the connective tissue growth factor product was studied in a larger group of samples, belonging to the international consortium Therapeutically Applicable Research To Generate Effective Treatments, it was discovered that patients with higher amounts of this gene product had longer survival, which confirms its usefulness as a prognostic biomarker for this type of childhood leukemias.

“Let’s hope that the Research Classroom will continue to contribute to the study of childhood leukemia and the importance of marrow donation to fight this disease,” he concludes Pedro Pablo Medina Vico, director of the Classroom for Research against Childhood Leukemia, and professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology I of the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Granada, and principal investigator at GenyO and the Biosanitary Institute of Granada.

Today, Monday, February 15, the International Childhood Cancer Day with the aim of raising awareness in society about this disease and about the need for all children in the world with cancer to have access to proper diagnosis and treatment.

Reference:

Marta Cuadros et al. “LncRNA-mRNA Co-Expression Analysis Identifies AL133346.1 / CCN2 as Biomarkers in Pediatric B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia” Cancers

