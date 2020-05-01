“The patients who are more likely to survive with the help of critical medicine are prioritized over the patients who are less likely to survive,” he says.

The General Health Council released a new version of the Bioethics Guide, in which priority is given to patients who are more likely to survive and the autonomy of people is respected if they have an advance directive.

The “Bioethical Guide for the Allocation of Limited Resources for Critical Medicine in an Emergency Situation” indicates, for example:

“Although the principle of social justice prevails in situations of health emergency, it is still important to respect the autonomy of patients. This means that the diagnosis and prognosis must be clearly communicated to the patients, as well as the possible courses of action given their state of health and the available hospital resources. Patients should have the opportunity to make their wishes known about the treatments and interventions they want, as well as whether they have prepared an advance directive document in accordance with the laws of the State in which they are located. Given the critical resource allocation model of critical medicine, a patient’s desire to access a certain treatment or intervention may not be met; Even if this is the case, it must be clear that the desire not to be subject to a certain treatment or intervention must always be respected.

“For example, any “do not intubate” or “do not resuscitate” instruction it must be properly recorded in the medical record and must be respected. Patients who are not assigned critical medicine resources, or who are withdrawn, should be given supportive treatment, or, where appropriate, palliative care. This ensures the ethical duty of non-abandonment of the patient. That a patient is not going to receive critical medicine resources does not mean that they are denied hospital treatment. ”

Unlike the previous guide, it is now established that “during the allocation of scarce critical medicine resources, measures fairly and for public health reasons without using criteria that discriminate against people. This means that a fair distribution of benefits and burdens must be sought, making efficient use of available resources ”.

However, it is pointed out that “patients who are more likely to survive with the help of critical medicine are prioritized over patients who are less likely to survive.”

