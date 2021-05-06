New biobots capable of swimming

The so-called ‘soft robotics’ tries to imitate the actions of living organisms, such as moving or perceiving the environment, using flexible and adjustable materials capable of adapting to their environment efficiently.

Scientists have been developing biohybrid robots or biobots for years, usually made up of muscle tissue (cardiac or skeletal) and an artificial skeleton, which can crawl, cling, or swim. The problem is that they do not reach the mobility and strength of a living being.

These little over 1cm biobots, which can swim and glide like fish at unprecedented speeds, have been created with a flexible 3D printed skeleton and a hydrogel with muscle cells

Now, researchers from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) have overcome those two challenges by developing biobots, just over a centimeter long, that can swim and glide like fish at unprecedented speeds.

The breakthrough, published in the journal Science Robotics, has been achieved by adding bioengineering tools and knowledge of animal physiology: an innovative flexible skeleton that is 3D printed and the spontaneous contraction of materials based on muscle cells.

“The BIOBOTS we have designed are made up of muscle cells that move like worms or fish, react to electrical stimuli and exert surprising forces and speeds thanks to their self-training with the flexible 3D printed skeleton”, explains Samuel Sánchez, ICREA professor leading the investigation.

While most scientists usually work with rigid or anchored skeletons to prepare artificial robots, the IBEC researchers used biological robots based on a flexible coil-shaped spring made of a polymer called PDMS. It was first designed and optimized using simulations and then generated with the 3D printer.

Mechanical self-stimulation

The advantage of this innovative skeleton lies in the improvement of training and tissue development through mechanical self-stimulation over spontaneous contractions, which creates a feedback loop due to the restoring force of the spring.

This phenomenon of self-training allows for improved performance and greater contraction force of the biobot. These types of skeletons had not been included in a living soft robotics system before.

“The greater strength, the result of the design that allows self-training, has made our biobots the fastest swimming biohydride robots to date, increasing their speed by 791 times (compared to others with muscle cells)”, comments, researcher IBEC and first author of the article. They are comparable to other biological swimmers based on cardiomyocytes (heart cells).

Our biobots are the fastest swimming biohydride robots to date, increasing their speed by 791 times (compared to others with muscle cells)

Maria Guix (IBEC)

But this new generation of biobots can also perform other movements: they are capable of gliding when placed near the surface of the water bottom, resembling the swimming style of certain fish near surfaces, such as the intermittent burst behavior of zebrafish, characterized by sporadic movements followed by phases of inertia.

According to its authors, this work opens the doors to a new generation of stronger and faster biological robots based on muscle cells, with potential applications both for environmental and drug delivery purposes and for the development of bionic prostheses.

In the biomedical field, this technology could also be applied to print 3D models with human muscles, generating bioplatforms for testing drugs.

Rights: Creative Commons.