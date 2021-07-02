New beetle found in 200 million-year-old fossil feces

It is believed that the samples were probably so well preserved thanks to the calcium phosphate composition of the coprolites and the early mineralization facilitated by bacteria in the stool. The researchers suspect that the coprolite in question belonged to Silesaurus opolensis, a Triassic dinosaur ancestor that was about 2 meters long. Although the droppings contained many beetles, they were probably accidental catches, as S. opolensis was delighting in something more substantial, as its diet was mostly plants. Although it is seen that he also had a predilection for insects, given the number of beetles found in his excrement. Something like a nutritional supplement to food.

The team believes that the tiny beetles, which they were about 0.10 centimeters long, they were in humid or semi-aquatic environments.

“We did not know what insects looked like in the Triassic period and now we have the opportunity to see it,” says entomologist Martin Fikáček of National Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan and co-author of the work published in the journal Current Biology.

The discovery that insects can be preserved so well in coprolites offers a new window for studying ancient insects alongside amber, the fossilized tree resin that typically produces the best quality specimens. Furthermore, fossilized feces are fairly common finds at paleontological excavation sites and they have another positive side: coprolites appear further back than amber in the fossil record, allowing paleontologists to study the evolution of insects much further back in the past.

