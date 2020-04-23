Almost nothing is known about most bats; there are more than 1,400 species and 25% of them have been recognized by scientists in the last 15 years. Now, a team of researchers has discovered four others, who could be “cousins” suspected to be behind SARS-CoV-2.

EFE –

The description of these new species is published in the magazine ZooKeys, in an article led by scientists from the Field Museum of Chicago, in the United States, with the collaboration, among others, of the Maasai Mara University of Kenya.

Bats play a huge but little-known role in human life: they pollinate crops, eat disease-carrying mosquitoes, and carry disease themselves.

Most of them do not really know how they evolved, where they live and how they interact with the world around them, “a lack of knowledge that can be dangerous,” say the authors, who point out that the more you know about bats, “the better we will be able to protect them and defend ourselves against the diseases they can spread. “

In this article, the researchers announce the finding of at least four new species of African leaf-nosed bats, “cousins“of the horseshoe bats that served as hosts for the virus that caused the COVID-19.

It originated from a horseshoe bat in China, the researchers stress, adding that there are 25 or 30 species of horseshoe bats in that country and it cannot be determined which of them was involved.

Bruce Patterson of the Field Museum and lead author of the article notes that “learning more about them and their relatives is something we owe to ourselves.”

The bats that Patterson and Terry Demos studied are leaf-nosed or snout-billed in the “Hipposideridae” family, which extends throughout Africa, Asia, and Australasia, but their African members are poorly understood by science.

To better understand how they are distributed and how they relate to one another, scientists undertook a genetic study of bats based almost entirely on museum specimens collected from various parts of Africa in recent decades.

Genetic research points to at least four new, undescribed bat species; These do not yet have official names, “but they give us an idea of ​​how much we have left to learn about bats in Africa.”

Patterson and Demos say this discovery is especially important in the age of COVID-19.

Although these new species do not play a role in the coronavirus pandemic, “their sister family of horseshoe bats did: the latter transmitted the new coronavirus to other mammals, which then spread the disease to humans.”

Although bats typically don’t have much contact with humans, the more their habitat is destroyed and people are exposed to them through hunting and meat eating, the more likely they are to spread the viruses to people.

Leaf-nosed bats carry coronaviruses, although not the strain that now affects humans. Still, it will not be the last time a virus is transmitted from a wild mammal to humans: “If we have a better understanding of what they are, we will be better prepared if that happens,” Demos concludes. EFE