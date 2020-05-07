The pandemic brought new cases of pishing in Argentina. The scam proceeds by sending a fraudulent email: they pose as Netflix, by “I pay my bills”, ANSES or different banks.

Due to the mandatory quarantine, more people began to use the “Home Banking“And the function”Payment my accounts”From your bank account to pay for your services.

Cyber ​​criminals took the opportunity to attack those who open their mailbox and scared in the face of a problem with their bank account or with ANSES or Netflix enter your sensitive data.

These emails fall under a specific type of scam known as Phishing. The term phishing comes from English fishing (fishing), because in these scams it is about “catching” the user off guard so that he can enter his data into a site that at first glance seems like a legitimate site.

How to find out?

Of course, the recommendation is ignore this type of email. If you look at the email, you will see that beyond the fantasy name of the account, the real address is full of numbers and does not make much sense.

A recurring scam that cyber thieves use is sending an email advising of a debt or the lack of updating contact or payment details of a known institution.

A tactic in fake email cases Its the try to scare the recipient. It’s common for email issues to be intimidating – a key tip is not to be intimidated and to use common sense.

This email includes a website which, on occasions, is similar to that of the institution: you have to check from which email we received the scam to recognize it quickly because in most scams the sender is totally different from the real company.

How does it work

As can be seen in the image, an email was received from “Netflix payments”From the email box“ master@420marketing.agency ”. The email in question arrives saying that a Netflix payment was questioned and that you must “restart membership” by pressing a red button.

The button leads to a website that asks for email and password: once the user enters the data, the thieves will have seized the Netflix data.

Through the Twitter, people have also reported that emails from ANSES and from different banks like Santander river send “Important notices” such as requests for denied payments. In the case of ANSES, the user is asked to enter their data to choose a new method of collection.

These emails come from dubious email boxes such as “master@420marketing.agency” or “info@marrakech.ps”. People should be attentive to the sender.

Further, cyber criminals are scams posing as “I pay my bills”, the bank’s service payment system with credit and debit cards.

The “Verify my account” button leads to a website that asks for bank account and credit card details: once the user enters the data, the thieves will have seized the sensitive data from bank accounts or credit cards that they will then use to obtain money or to sell them.

If you look at the email carefully you can realize that the name is fancy and the email address is full of numbers and is false. We must hesitate before clicking.

We must stay alert and Don’t panic in front of these scams: the best is ignore this type of email.