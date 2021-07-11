New bank loans from China rise above expectations in June

BEIJING, Jul 9 (.) – Chinese banks provided 2.12 trillion yuan ($ 327 billion) in new local currency loans in June, an increase from May that also exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Analysts polled by . had forecast that new loans would rise to 1.8 trillion yuan in June from 1.5 trillion yuan in the previous month and against 1.81 trillion yuan in the same month of 2020.

The broad M2 money supply grew 8.6% from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, also above estimates of 8.2% forecast in the . poll. M2 grew 8.3% in May compared to the same period in 2020.

Loans outstanding in yuan grew 12.3% year-on-year in the sixth month, compared with a 12.2% year-on-year advance in May. Analysts expected a growth of 12.1%.

($ 1 = 6.4855 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)