New balance in collapsed building in Florida | 9 dead and 156 missing

Rescue teams continue their search for survivors on Saturday in the rubble of a residential building near Miami three days after its spectacular collapse, which left nine dead and 156 missing, according to the latest balance.

“Today our search and rescue teams have found another body in the rubble and, in addition, our search has revealed some human remains,” said the mayor of the county of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, at a press conference.

With the identification of the three bodies recovered previously, “it means that the number of disappeared has been reduced to 156, and the confirmed deaths are now a total of nine,” he said.

Search operations face difficulties due to a fire that broke out in the 12-story building, called Champlain Towers, which partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

Firefighters have not been able to locate the source of the fire in that area located in front of the sea, north of Miami Beach.

Smoke spreads through the rubble, making some search areas inaccessible, according to the mayor.

“We remain hopeful. We continue to search for survivors in the rubble, it is our priority and our teams have not stopped ”the work, assured Levine Cava.

One of the victims was identified as Stacie Fang, mother of a 15-year-old teenager rescued Thursday from the rubble. According to him Miami Herald, the woman died in the hospital to which she was transferred.

Almost a third of the disappeared are foreigners: nine are Argentines, six Paraguayans – among whom is the sister of the first lady of that country – three Uruguayans and at least four Canadians, according to the authorities.

Increasingly frustrated families are growing impatient and fear that the high number of missing will drive up the death toll.

– 72 hours –

Some relatives of the victims criticize the rescue operations and begin to lose hope.

“Not a single lifeguard has tried to remove the rubble, little by little, even by hand, without a machine, to evacuate people,” Maurice Wachsmann told . on Friday.

His best friend and another acquaintance of his are missing.

“My mother’s friend is there (under the rubble). We want to be hopeful but we have to be realistic. The next step is to be with the families and find out why this happened, ”said Mark, 55, without giving his last name.

“Our experience is that during the first 72 hours there is a good chance that people are still alive in there,” the county firefighter told CBS. Miami-Dade Danny Cardeso.

Rescuers, who hear noises emanating from the rubble but are not sure they are human, tunnelled under the building’s flooded parking lot to try to reach possible survivors.

Near the scene of the disaster a monument with candles, flowers and some 40 photos of the disappeared was raised.

“We have a friend who was able to escape from the building with her husband,” Gina Berlin, 54, who has lived in the area since 1992, told . on Saturday. “I am still in shock and I have come to pray for the disappeared.”

– Structural damage –

Questions about the causes of the collapse have multiplied and the investigation will likely last for months.

However, a 2018 report on the condition of the building revealed “significant structural damage” and “cracks” in the basement, according to documents released Friday night by the city of Surfside.

“The waterproofing under the edge of the pool and the access road for vehicles (…) has exceeded its useful life and therefore must be completely removed and replaced,” said expert Frank Morabito, head of Morabito Consultores, in the report.

“Faulty waterproofing causes significant structural damage to the structural concrete slab below these areas,” the document added.

“If the waterproofing is not replaced in the near future, the degree of deterioration of the concrete will expand exponentially,” says the study, which does not mention the risk of collapse, although it urges repairs to be made to maintain “structural integrity.”

Until now, attention had focused especially on a 2020 report that revealed that the building had suffered a subsidence at a rate of about 2 millimeters per year between 1993 and 1999.

However, Shimon Wdowinski, one of the authors of the study and a professor at Florida International University (FIU), told CNN that he did not know “if the collapse was foreseeable.”