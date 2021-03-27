New audios of Leopoldo Luque against Maradona’s daughters come to light

03/26/2021 at 8:13 PM CET

Yesterday it was four months since the death of Diego Armando Maradona. The death of the ‘world football genius’ devastated millions of fans, but it has also unleashed a war between Diego’s environment and those in charge of his care. The newspaper Olé has revealed some audios of conversations between the lawyer Víctor Stinfale and Leopoldo Luque, personal doctor of the Argentine star, in which they attack his daughters, Dalma and Giannina.

This conversation corresponds to November 11, two weeks before Maradona’s death and just a few days after his brain operation for a subdural hematoma. “It sucks my p … the fat one (referring to Maradona’s daughter). They have to make me a monument. I want us to make a pact. Diego stops drinking and they only receive the love of the father. I keep working. Let the fat women keep talking. Forget dad“, exclaimed Leopoldo Luque, showing clear contempt for Maradona’s daughters. Stinfale’s response

The lawyer was concerned about the situation. “It’s better for you, friend. You’re Gardel. Chubby girls are idiots. Everything works for you. What have I been saying? Who takes you a cover of Clarín with Maradona? You listened? You’re a Clarín cover with Maradona. Clarín cover with Maradona. Are you aware of that? “

Despite the large number of doctors who participated in the operation, Leopoldo Luque was the visible head. Stinfale reminded him of this circumstance. “Boludo, do you see that? You are on the national network, they are speaking in all the media. They have you identified as Luque. Already in a week they forget if there were four surgeons, one surgeon. Now you have an endorsement to be calm. Do you know how long? And a bullshit: we did what we had to do. It must be said that there were 50 guys ready to operate. Fifty guys! Do you understand? And you notice how you go out with the shirt and you are the world champion. Whether you touched it later or not is anecdotal because not one operates alone. There is another who is next door for anything. Who is the one who bored? Those who operate are those who are inside. That’s the operating team. A game is not won by a player. It is won by a team. Now who is the team captain? Who took it there? You brought those doctors “.

Finally, the lawyer hinted at the possible involvement of Matías Morla, a lawyer accused of taking advantage of Maradona. “What happens is that I am going 400 kilometers per hour. And I have to explain to you what is seen from the outside. Do you understand? When you tell Maradona I am going to operate. That’s it. You have to say no. , Now we are going to do an academy, we are going to do a study. And then we will see the analysis and confirm or not some operation. Very good, crazy, don’t go away from this and answer fewer questions. Now you have to be more technical. Not now You are such a friend of Diego. Now it begins to be more with the language that you threw today but less technical, less of small questions, so as not to be so cholulaje. Now you have to be the doctor because with this you left in Italy, in all newspapers … That’s the important thing. That came out in Austria. I have my Austrian partner who sent me the conference this you did when you left. That’s why I tell you it’s important, crazy, that you take the dimension of this. I am happy. I laugh you against shit, but at the same time I’m also banking you. adas for the good of all. It happened to me when I graduated from a lawyer and one came who was a terrible bearded man and do you know what a journalist told me? Victor, you don’t have your back to bank on this quilombo. And then I continued driving it myself. At the trial one sat next to me. I know where to lose and where to win. And how do I stop your family from killing you? Because here your family kills you. And Mati had a crisis yesterday. But rest assured that you manage with Mati without any problems. Do you understand?