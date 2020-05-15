The confinement has triggered the consumption not only of traditional television but of all the screens that can reproduce audiovisual content. Even if we telework, clean the house ten times or take care of our children, she is always there.

The queen screen is the living room television, which, with linear emission, offers the easiest entertainment system and requires less interaction. In this sense, free-to-air television achieved in March 2020 the month with the highest consumption since audiences were measured in 1992. However, according to Barlovento Comunicación, records have also been broken in «other uses of television».

The new viewer

In Spain, one in four households has a streaming video service and the profile of this “new” viewer that has Netflix or HBO consumes 80 minutes less than traditional television than the rest.

In this context of troubled waters, confinement forces you to spend more hours than you planned at home and allows you to devour audiovisual content like never before. While lifelong TV has become a benchmark for information and live content, Netflix and the other platforms have taken advantage of Covid-19’s postponement of productions of linear broadcasts to respond with ever-growing catalogs.

Netflix, the platform with the most subscribers, has grown more than double than expected with 183 million customers worldwide. Its CEO assures that it will maintain the planned premieres, although it is aware that these growth data are circumstantial.

The audience that is not measured on traditional television

But this increase in subscribers on OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms and consumption on traditional free or pay television does not go hand in hand with an exact measurement of the phenomenon. There are data that will never be known.

For example, Kantar Media is the company that measures the audiences in Spain of linear and deferred broadcasting. Since 2015, the company measures the consumption of all television content until seven days later, but consumption from devices such as tablets or smartphones is not included in the sample.

Confinement has created new situations in which many family members need audiovisual entertainment simultaneously on more screens than the television. That is, households with audimeters do not fully measure the consumption of delayed or streaming programs on all devices.

Another example: children – already digital natives – are used to consuming video on any screen and these contents are not being taken into account. Research from the Camilo José Cela University also reveals that children’s programs are the least worn out in their consumption after their linear broadcast. This makes it necessary for all screens to also measure the phenomenon of consumption of traditional television.

Evolution of deferred consumption of TV programs in Spain after their linear broadcast.

Opaque data from OTT platforms

That’s as for old-time television, but data from OTT platforms are supposed to be accurate as they don’t have to resort to sample and sociological studies. Well, no, they are secrets, and Netflix has just changed the way of evaluating whether a series has been seen or not by a user.

The platform has released the data on its most consumed content during confinement. It is enough for a person to watch two minutes of a series to be counted as a spectator. The American company considers that this user has been “attracted” to this content and adds that these two minutes represent “a sufficient amount of time to indicate that the choice for that content was intentional.”

YouTube still needs a shorter margin: with more than thirty seconds of viewing a video, a visit is counted. In this way, we see that the Spanish series “La Casa de Papel” would have devastated half the world with 65 million contacts, not viewers. The same has happened with «Tiger King» with an estimated 64 million contacts in its first four weeks of life.

What is a “spectator”

In the United States, Netflix has to coexist (although it opposes) with the data offered by the company that measures everything that is seen on traditional American television, Nielsen. This company, through audimeters, maintains that, for example, the series “Tiger King” has had 19 million viewers in its first ten days and that more than 34 million have seen it for a few minutes.

Given this, it is concluded that there is no consensus to define who or what a spectator is. In the case of the OTT there is no agreement because there are no advertisers involved.

In short, it is observed that the problem of audience measurement has increased with the massive consumption of content during confinement. Let’s not forget that Netflix knows that the viewer is conditioned by their selection for one or another product if it is among the most viewed and that is why it has implemented in its main menu a ranking with the 10 most popular programs in its catalog.

Capture of the Top 10 that Netflix offers in its main menu in Spain 04/27/2020.

The different consumptions, the multiplication of screens and the coexistence of traditional television with delayed viewing force a rethinking of the global audience measurement. It is urgent if you want to know the real behavior of the viewer. With the crises, the changes are accelerated to know the audience of the so-called TOTAL TV.

This article has been published in The Conversation.

