New Audi RS 3: this is how the Torque Splitter works

The new Audi RS 3 It is very close to being presented in detail, but before that official debut we are going to focus on what will be one of its main novelties: the Torque Splitter. Looking ahead to the new generation of the RS 3, Audi Sport have decided to eliminate once and for all the criticism of the all-wheel drive with Haldex differential or understeer. And to achieve this they promise to have created the best Audi RS 3 in history, focusing on its new all-wheel drive system to make it the most efficient and fun Hot Hatch of the moment.

The first details that we can tell you about this new Audi RS 3 focus precisely on the new all-wheel drive system, a scheme that we already anticipate is very similar to the one released by the new 320 hp Volkswgaen Golf R. The great novelty of this 4×4 system is that dispenses with the Haldex differential that Audi Sport has always used in the RS 3, replacing this design with an electronically controlled differential called a Torque Splitter capable of acting independently on each of the rear wheels.

This solution not only improves the distribution of torque that reaches each of the rear wheels, but also allows oversteer to be adjusted in real time in such a way that the system can send 100% of the torque available on the rear axle to a alone on wheels. A) Yes, the always criticized understeer of the all-wheel drive, and more specifically of the sports Audi promises to disappear, also offering a faster and more direct response to loss of grip or corrections in the turning of the vehicle on itself.

With this new rear differential, the Audi RS 3 promises greater cornering efficiency, but also more fun with a specific Drift mode.

This distribution of torque between trains, and between rear wheels, can be adjusted by means of the different driving profiles: comfort / efficiency, auto, dynamic, RS Performance, and RS Torque Rear. In RS Performance we will have a certain level of oversteer to help us round the curves, while with the RS Torque Rear mode we activate the “drift mode” of the RS 3.

The all-wheel drive system of the Audi RS 3 works constantly, so we are talking about a car with all-wheel drive, although it is capable of modifying the torque that reaches the rear wheels by managing each axle shaft that comes out of the new differential. The maximum torque that reaches the rear wheels is 50% of the total, so if the system requires it, it can send that 50% to only one of the wheels. In data, taking into account that the new RS 3 will have a 2.5 TFSI 400 hp and 500 Nm engine, a single of the rear wheels can reach 200 hp and 250 Nm.

If we keep talking about figures, the new Audi RS 3 will hit the streets with a 0-100 km / h of 3.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 250 km / h, expandable up to 290 km / h with the RS Dynamic pack and the optional front carbo-ceramic brakes. As for the cycle section, this RS 3 will add adaptive damping, stiffer springs with a height lowered by 25 mm compared to the A3, steering with progressive reduction, stability control in 3 modes: On, Sport and Off and Pirelli PZero Trofeo semislick tires R when installing the RS Dynamic package.