New audi q7 2021 prestige was presented in colombia

The new Audi Q7 It is the second premiere of the brand in Colombia and comes with an aesthetic and mechanical renovation that will enroll it in the ever-growing segment of the ecological vans but that in the case of the Q7 it is intended for Premium line in the national offer.

This is the new Audi Q7 hybrid light 2021

1. New Hybrid and Sports Pickup from Audi

The new Audi Q7 becomes the brand’s second light hybrid pickup, after the Q8. For the Audi Q7 Prestige will be offered with an engine Petrol V6 leaning on a Turbo and that also has a light hybridization system of 48 volts. This configuration allows you to have 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque that leave this SUV looking like a family-size racing car.

With this engine, which is linked to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi Q7 Prestige can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 5.9 seconds and a maximum speed limited to 250 kph.

New Audi Q7 2021

2. Fuel saving support

The light hybridization system brings benefits such as circulation with the engine off and maintaining inertia for up to 40 seconds at speeds between 55 and 160km / h, which reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. And the function of the Start-Stop system is also extended, starting at 22 km / h, turning off the engine before stopping.

This saving is also helped by the energy regeneration by braking to supply systems like air conditioning and radio, or even to improve acceleration.

3. Adaptive suspension

This suspension, unique in the current range of Audi in our country, provides different heights to the floor and prepares the Q7 with its quattro drive for an ‘offroad’. By selecting precisely this mode, through the Audi Drive Select which has seven available profiles, you can raise the ground clearance by 25 millimeters of the vehicle for these roads.

But in case you want to unleash all your road power, the suspension may drop from 15 to 30 millimeters in ‘dynamic’ mode.

4. A luxurious interior living room



The new Audi Q7 will arrive in a single version called Prestige that bring 7 seats in leather and that combines very striking luxury elements with practical qualities. First is the interior space which is the largest in the segment, depending on the brand. Thus all passengers have maximum comfort.

In the arrangement of the ‘furniture’, the design of the new thousand and also the two 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch touchscreens on the center console, one above the other, providing haptic and acoustic touch feedback to manage the infotainment system.

It has ambient lighting, new air vents for the two-zone climate control system, armrests in the first two rows, a panoramic roof, an Audi Sound System with 10 speakers and a subwoofer.

5. Driving and safety aids

The new Audi Q7 It has driving aids such as the parking system with power steering, front and rear parking sensors, reverse cameras, rain and light sensors, hill start assistant, smart key and start button.

In terms of safety, it has front airbags for the driver and passenger, lateral thorax and hip, front and back and curtain. Also stability and traction control, safety bolts, tire pressure monitoring system and isofix anchors.

6. Robustness and evolution, its exterior feature

The new Audi Q7 It is longer than its predecessor but its other measurements are the same, giving it a new stance that is reinforced by a larger 6-slat octagonal grill than in the previous model. It has Matrix LED headlights.

The two-part side air inlets give the front a much more expressive line and the adventurous tone is provided by the lower frame that joins the bells and the wheel arches.

In the back there is a Style Change. A striking aluminum strip creates a visual connection between both stops with a very technological look and increases the perception of the width of the SUV. The hatchback has also been redesigned and has decorative elements that contrast and match the rear diffuser.

Measure 5.06 meters long, 1.74 high and 2.21 wide and its trunk has a capacity of 865 liters. Weight: 2,230 kilos.

Launch price

The new Audi Q7 Prestige is priced at 299,900,000 pesos and will be available in Orca Black, Samurai Gray, Glacier White and Samurai Blue.

FACT

The brand has nine launches in Colombia planned for this year.

