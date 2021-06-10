New audi q5 2021 arrived in colombia with light hybridization and two bodies

Very quickly he arrived in Colombia the new Audi Q5 which was updated globally in september last year and that will now reach our market in two different bodies but sharing the same lightweight hybrid mechanics which is becoming common in the portfolio of the German brand for the country. Here are its main keys.

This is how the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021

Aesthetic update for the Q5

.

In design there is more evolution than renovation with respect to the previous Audi Q5. The 2021 edition arrives with the fees dictated by the updates. Retouching on the front and on the back, mainly on the grill, lights, bulbs, air intakes and the occasional exterior decorative element. I mean, there are no big surprises.

This is how the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021

However, as they are two bodies, it is possible to talk about the specific differences between them. For example, the edit Sportback has a sportier grille, a more pronounced roof line at the rear, as well as 20 wheels inches, while the SUV is 19 and less cargo capacity in the trunk that goes from 710 liters in the SUV to 570 in the Sportback.

At 4.69 meters in length for the Sportback, it is 7 millimeters longer than the SUV, and also two wide in favor of the Q5 Sportback which has an improved 0.30 Cx drag coefficient. By the way, the Sportback edition of the Q5 makes its debut in the country.

This is what the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021 look like

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021

Technological and Premium interior details

.

In the cabin, small adjustments were also made to emphasize the spaciousness and elegance with new upholstery, position memories for the driver’s seat, aluminum inserts, but the main protagonist is the 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen that is very easy to use. manage and manage by voice commands. This system offers greater connectivity and navigation possibilities.

The technology continues from the hand of the Audi Virtual Cockpit plus that gives it a high-resolution screen of 12.3 inches and three settings, it also has multi-color ambient lighting, three-zone air conditioning and a panoramic sunroof.

This is what the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021 look like

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021

12 volt light hybrids

.

The new Audi Q5, in its two bodies, arrives with a new 12-volt lightweight hybrid configuration that runs on a belt-driven electric starter motor that is powered by a 12-volt battery and that focuses on reducing emissions and improve truck efficiency by giving trucks 100% electric drive for start and stop functions and for speeds below 22 kph.

This is what the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021 look like

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021

The main engine of the new Audi Q5 is a two-liter turbocharged engine that generates 249 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm that complies with Euro 6 emission regulations and is coupled to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox and intelligent Quattro all-wheel drive which sends power only to the front wheels if not required.

Finally, the behavior of the suspension was improved, to give it a more sporty and comfortable handling at the same time and it is also lighter than its predecessor.

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021

Safety equipment

.

The new Audi Q5 has cruise control with speed limiter, 360 camera system, including for reversing, has front airbags for driver and passenger, side of thorax and hip, curtain, stability control and traction control, immobilizer electronic, tire pressure indicator, ISOFIX child seat anchors.

This is what the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021 look like

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021

Prices and versions

.

Audi Q5 45 TFSI MHEV Advanced: $ 192,900,000 pesos.

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI MHEV Prestige: $ 212,900,000 pesos.

FACT

.

The new Audi Q5 e is produced at the plant San José Chiapa in Puebla, Mexico, and it is the third truck that the brand presents this year in Colombia, after the Q2 and the Q7, which are also light hybrids.

This is what the new Audi Q5 SUV and Sportaback 2021 look like

Audi Q5 SUV and Sportback 2021