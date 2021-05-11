New ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16, features, price and technical sheet

ASUS has not missed the opportunity to develop two new notebooks in the ROG Zephyrus family equipped with Intel’s new 11th generation Core H processors. And also with the most powerful graphics processors that NVIDIA currently has for laptops, at which the GPU firmly reigns supreme. GeForce RTX 3080.

The ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16 share their undeniable vocation to establish themselves as two very ambitious machines for gaming, but, as expected, there are some differences between the two machines that are worth not overlooking. The S17 is sheer brute force, something obvious if we keep in mind that we can buy it in its most powerful version with an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The most powerful graphics logic that the M16 can equip is a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, but in everything else its specifications are comparable to those of the Zephyrus S17. Here are a couple more brushstrokes about both teams: they can incorporate a maximum of 48 GB DDR4-3200 and multiple SSD drives that can be configured in RAID 0 (striping). Below this paragraph you have the characteristics of both teams.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16: technical specifications

ASUS ROG Zephyrus s17

asus rog zephyrus m16

processor

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

principal memory

Up to 48GB DDR4-3200

Up to 48GB DDR4-3200

gpu

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

screen

17.3 “4K UHD 120Hz or WQHD 165Hz IPS LCD with support for G-SYNC adaptive refresh

16 “IPS LCD WQHD 165 Hz 3 ms with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space

secondary storage

Up to 3 NVMe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration (striping)

Up to 2 TB SSD PCIe 4.0 in RAID 0 (striping)

keyboard

Optomechanical

Stealth

sound

6 speakers

Dolby Atmos processing

6 speakers

drums

90 Wh with fast charge

90 Wh

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17: a true beast equipped with the most powerful of Intel and NVIDIA

This laptop is not just a gaming machine. During its presentation, ASUS has insisted that it is also a very capable team for content creation, and there is no doubt that it is, at least in its most ambitious configuration. The engineers of the Taiwanese company have especially pampered the cooling system of this machine, which increases air flow by 25% versus previous ROG Zephyrus family computers.

CPU TIM uses liquid metal to optimize power transfer and ensure proper cooling

An interesting point: TIM (Thermal Interface Material), which is the material used as a thermal interface between the heatsink and the encapsulation that covers the CPU core, uses liquid metal to optimize energy transfer. In addition, to promote the correct movement of air inside the laptop enclosure, a fan with 84 blades of 0.1 mm made of liquid crystal polymer to, among other reasons, minimize noise emission.

This laptop implements the ASUS AAS Plus solution, an ingenious cooling system that allows us to tilt the optomechanical keyboard in an angle of 5 degrees. In this way, it adopts the ideal inclination so as not to force the position of our hands, and, in addition, it leaves a gap between the keyboard and the laptop enclosure to maximize the renewal of air inside the equipment.

One last note about this laptop: it allows the installation of up to three SSD drives with NVMe M.2 interface that can be configured in RAID 0 to increase the performance of the secondary storage subsystem.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16: It has a more refined design, but it is also up to date

As I mentioned a few lines above, and as you can see in the table in which we have collected the specifications of both teams, the Zephyrus M16 model endorses many of the specifications of the more ambitious S17. Of course, it is more stylized. In fact, its bezels are thinner than the S17, allowing its 16-inch 165 Hz WQHD display occupy 94% from the laptop surface.

More interesting details about the screen of this equipment. Its aspect ratio is 16:10, it has a latency of 3ms, and its maximum brightness delivery capacity is 500 nits. As you can see, it’s not bad at all. In addition, according to ASUS, its color reproduction capabilities allow it to deliver to us 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, which reflects its vocation to consolidate itself as an attractive team for content creation.

Like the S17 model, this Zephyrus allows us to tilt the keyboard to help our hands to adopt a more ergonomic position, and, incidentally, to optimize the cooling of the most sensitive components of the laptop. Two more notes to conclude: the thickness of the Zephyrus M16 is a few restrained 20 mm, and weighs a reasonable 1.9 kg as well.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16: price and availability

These new laptops from ASUS will be available for the next few weeks. We will update this article with its exact release date and price as soon as we have more information.