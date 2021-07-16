New aston martin valhalla, with 937hp comes the brand’s second hybrid hypercar

The most powerful car in the history of the British brand Aston Martin, the 1,130HP Valkyrie, already has a younger brother, as the new Valhalla which comes with all mechanical credentials and a final production look to confirm the new hybrid era of the signature.

New Aston Martin Valhalla

Less prototype, more sporty

Unlike the Valkyrie, the Valhalla It has a more rational, more earthly aspect, if you will. This gives it many advantages because although it maintains the main features of the Valkyrie hypercar, it makes it more practical for street use, less bulky.

This means that the Valhalla retains its very low profile, the huge wheel arches, an upper air intake and a front in which its oval LED lights and the huge four-leaf grille that is framed on a oversized lower deflector.

A black bottom frame it leaves the profile of the Aston Martin Valhalla like a thin metal bolt because its roof is also dark. And on the back, the most interesting of the set, the elegant treatment for the double top exhaust, the carbon fiber spoiler which was integrated into the sides of the bodywork and the giant bottom diffuser that anticipates the sporting benefits of the hybrid.

More mature hybrid sports car

Although not as powerful as the Valkyrie, the Valhalla does not lag behind because it has a Centrally located V8 that is supported by a twin turbo and that is 4.0 liters of Mercedes-AMG origin. This block gives the not inconsiderable figure of 740HP to the rear axle.

Two electric motors are added to the previous one, one for each axle, which gives it another 200HP and leaves the new Aston Martin Valhalla with 937 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque that are administered with a 8-speed box without reverse. The rear axle electric motor is used for this gear.

This hybrid configuration allows you have all-wheel drive with full use of power or also driving in mode 100% electric for which the front axle for mobilization.

With these features, the Aston Martin Valhalla can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 330 kph. In electric-only mode, the Valhalla can reach a maximum speed of 130 kph, although it will have to do it in only 15 km which is what the batteries allow.

A luxurious cabin with ‘comforts’

This is another of the differences with the Valkyrie, since the Valhalla will have a bigger cabin, an ergonomic layout and will have elements of connectivity and comfort that were largely ignored by giving priority to driving at its best.

Thus, the Valhalla has a touch screen, infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an adjustable steering column, climate control dual zone for your passenger and advanced assistance systems including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, active cruise control, blind spot monitoring and more.

Other technical details

* Aston Martin Valhalla has a active aerodynamics advanced generating 600 kilos of cargo at 241 kph.

* Will have a front suspension derived from Formula 1 and your dampers will be special to provide adjustable stiffness and ride performance and will serve you to lift the ‘nose’ to overcome urban obstacles.

* There will also be carbon-ceramic brakes and tires designed specifically for the automobile by Michelin.

To discover …

Aston martin did not reveal several details that are key to its new hybrid hypercar. Among them are the total weight, the final cab configuration, the date of production and the price.

