New Asgard in new images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Although we are getting closer to the last days of filming “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the production of the Marvel movie continues to leave us materials to talk about. The outdoor filming in Sydney reveals the recreation of what New Asgard aims to be, which we saw briefly in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Remember that after the events of “Thor: Ragnarok”, the Asgardians no longer have a home and are located in an area of ​​the Earth, similar to what happens in the world of comics. Aerial shots of the filming set shared by Daily Mail allow us to see this recreation.

This footage comes from today Friday, and we see that a huge set has been recreated in the western suburbs of the city. Aerial photographs show trucks and machinery building structures on a large plot of land. The structures include houses, a pub, and a hotel called “New Asgard.” Yachts are also seen. Additionally, large blue screens surround the buildings and will presumably be used in post-production to create the illusion of an ocean floor.

It should be noted that the ship is located behind a building called Asgard Tours: Aerial Sightseeing, which indicates that the ship will be a kind of tourist trip through the new home of the Asgardians.

Some houses are also strangely submerged underground with walls and roofs destroyed. The cause of the destruction is unclear, but perhaps Gorr the Butcher God made a trip to New Asgard and left a trail of destruction in his wake.

The latest installment in the Thor series is being shot in Australia after receiving a $ 24.1 million grant from the Federal Government to incentivize localization.









Via information | Daily Mail