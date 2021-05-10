New Aprilia RS and Tuono 125

If the Noale brand knows anything about it, they are 125. The ST, AS 125 R, the AF1 series, the two-stroke RS series up to the RS and Tuono that we present today. If you are looking for a sports 125, Aprilia should be your first choice. On its back you will find happiness and a path that can lead you to be a fan of the brand.

The brands know perfectly well that we bikers tend to be faithful to an emblem, that after your first curves, on the RS or Tuono, when you want something fatter, they expect you to continue with the brand. But we are not only loyal to the brand, we are loyal to a way of doing things and in this sense Aprilia, has made its 125 in the image and likeness of its older sisters like Aprilia 660

These 125 are the big door of the sector. If it is about 125 sports cars, there is a fierce fight, as if it were a motorcycle 3 race, the brands want you to have your first sports car and become a faithful follower.

These 125 are a clear example of their older sisters and have many nods to the competition.

These aggressive-looking Aprilias will delight those who buy their first sports bike, because if, with 15 HP, one of the most powerful engines in the sector, a motorcycle can be sporty. Its driving position, sharp lines, a rigid chassis that does not move in curves, high-level materials, a digital frame inspired by racing motorcycles that can also be connected to your mobile. As a sign of the intentions, look at the large 300mm front disc. Of course, it has ABS and one thing that most Racing will like, as an option you can have a quickshifter, which will allow you not to have to waste time using the clutch and change gears at full speed without it.

A top-level equipment, engine and chassis to make you feel like a Moto 3 rider

The Aprilia RS has a price of 5249 euros, if it seems not very aggressive you have a replica GP version for 5449, which has the quick change and a cover for the tail and it seems that you have just left a circuit. The naked Tuono is priced at 4999.

What direct rival Of these Aprilias, we have the KTM Duke, the recipe is similar and you will almost have to decide for design tastes or if you go with either of these two brands in the Moto 3 World Championship. You can also take a look at the Yamaha MT 125. If the range between 4000 and 5000 euros seems a bit uphill or you think it is too much money for a 125, you have other options for almost half the money, which although They are not so refined, and you will surely reach the institute last, they can also be very valid like the Honda CB125 or the GOES 125 NK.

These machines can be carried with the car license or with the A1. And they promise to make you have your heart rate at 1000 to go first at the traffic lights. With these machines, Aprilia wants you to set out on the road to loyalty.

