New approach to the development of a pharmacological treatment for obesity

The Asc-1 protein regulates the formation of fat burning beige adipocytes or white fat-storing adipocytes, which may have a impact on the development of metabolic diseases.

This is demonstrated by a current study by the Helmzholtz Zemtrum München and the German Center for Diabetes Research. Results open new approaches to prevent the development of metabolic diseases.

Not all fat is the same: there is white, brown and beige adipose tissue. While white blood cells serve as energy stores, excess energy is burning in brown and beige adipose tissue.

Too much white fat is not considered healthy. If white adipose tissue increases significantly in obese adults, they can be develop metabolic diseases, such as diabetes or metabolic syndrome.

The situation is different in children: the initial formation of white adipose tissue is a prerequisite for a healthy metabolismBut how is adolescent adipose tissue different from adult white adipose tissue?

To answer this question, the scientists investigated the composition of white adipose tissue of young and adult mice by single cell RNA sequencing.

Asc-1 promotes the formation of white adipocytes

The researchers found that adolescent adipose tissue differs greatly from adult white fatespecially in terms of the properties and composition of the fat precursor cells.

Researchers discovered a special subset of fat precursor cells in adolescent adipose tissue that contain the protein Asc-1, which is otherwise present in mature adipocytes. These precursor cells predominantly differentiate into white adipocytes and are actively suppresses the formation of “healthy” beige adipocytes.

In further cell biological investigations, the team of first author Lisa Suwandhi was able to show that loss of Asc-1 function promotes beige adipocyte formation.

This knowledge about the physiological processes of the growth of adipose tissue allows develop new strategies to prevent the harmful metabolic consequences of obesity. In fact, researchers are already applying this approach more.

Currently, they are establishing strategies to modulate the function of Asc-1 in the adipose tissue of the living organism and exploring ways of promote expansion of healthy adipose tissue.

The objective is help obese patients maintain a healthy metabolism in the future and thus buy time to treat obesity with a holistic approach.