new applications of your smell

Between the test for coronavirus there are many options, of different prices. The most widespread is PCR, as it detects SARS-CoV-2 during a good part of the infection, even in the phases in which the viral load is low to come to light with others, such as the antigen test. However, it is also the most expensive. It is not for less. It requires qualified personnel, both to collect the samples and to perform the test, and also reagents and a machine, known as thermal cycler, with a cost that is difficult to bear in the poorest areas of the planet. For this reason, other options have been proposed, such as the use of the smell of some animals to detect the disease. It has already been done before with dogs, with promising results. Now, the procedure has been repeated with bees

These insects are fascinating animals for many reasons, from their flight to their ability to make us believe they know math. And they are also known for their good sense of smell. So a team of scientists from Wageningen University decided to use them to see how well they could detect infected minks. And yes, it turned out that they could be a pretty useful test for the coronavirus. At least with the results obtained so far.

Bees as a coronavirus test

For their research, these scientists took 150 bees, which they trained with the help of a mixture of sugar water. They were exposed to a group of minks, some infected and others not. When they approached those who had the virus, they were given the sweet delicacy. When not, they received no reward.

The bees were trained by rewarding them with sugar water when they smelled infected minks

The goal was for them to go to the infected animals on their own, in search of their prize. So it was. After the training rounds, they approached infected animals or samples and immediately stuck out their little tongues in search of their well-deserved delicacy.

It is important to note that when we talk about smell of bees We do not mean little noses. In them this sense is found in a series of receivers located in their antennas. Through them, they can detect with great efficiency a large amount of Volatile compounds, such as those that COVID-19 patients have been shown to secrete.

Therefore, given the results of these first experiments, they could be good allies. Of course, the scientists responsible for the project have warned that they would not replace other coronavirus tests, like PCR. It would simply be one more help, especially in those countries with few economic resources, which cannot have a thermal cycler in all hospitals.

And it is that they are not so precise, it is true, but it is undoubted that they are much more accessible.

