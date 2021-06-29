New Apple Watch straps with the flag of your country

Along with the new ones introduced in the spring after Spring Loaded, Apple continues to expand its list of available Apple Watch straps. And this time he does it with the most patriotic motives. The new Apple Watch straps that the company has just announced simulate the colors of the flags of different countries.

In total they are 22 countries that will be able to release Apple Watch straps with their flags as design. Colors that will also accompany the watchfaces, thanks to the customization of the spheres that some of those available such as the current Stripes allow.

This sphere allows you to simulate the flag of most countries by customizing the available colors. Taking advantage of the launch of these new straps, Apple will introduce new dials in flag format. And the fact is that the GIF presenting the different options, published by Greg Joswiak himself, includes some more complex motifs than those available in the Stripes area.

New Apple Watch straps with flags of different countries

This summer, you can show off your country colors with the bold Apple Watch International Collection bands and Stripes watch faces! pic.twitter.com/rK3l6JSJ02 – Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) June 29, 2021

All the new Apple Watch straps available in the international collection are of the Sport Loop type and include options for the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the USA.

Available today, the straps are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes for $ 49 (US). The strap package itself includes an App Clip to easily download the Stripes face of the Apple Watch for the corresponding country.

Also, even if you don’t buy the strap, Apple has confirmed that any user can download any of the 22 watch faces from different countries or use Face Sharing to share with other Apple Watch users.