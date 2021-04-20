New Apple TV 4K: technical specifications and price

As rumors had been anticipating, Apple TV has updated its streaming box, Apple TV, with a renewal of its technical characteristics and functionalities. It is a minor renovation that focuses on expanding the options for users and adapting Apple TV to new technological trends in the field of training.

In this sense, the new Apple TV 4K maintains the same design as the previous generation, but receives the chip of the iPhone XS, the A12 Bionic, which represents a qualitative and quantitative leap in terms of the possibilities of the device.

This improvement in hardware, Apple TV 4K now supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and high-speed Dolby Vision video, reproducing content at 60 frames per second (fps), more fluid and more realistic.

The new Apple TV 4K also includes a new color balance system, using iPhone, to calibrate color and video output so content looks its best without changing the TV settings.

To do this, Apple TV uses the light sensor on the iPhone to compare the color balance with the industry standard specifications used by cinematographers around the world. After analyzing the environment in which the television or the monitor in which the Apple TV is used is located, automatically adapt video output to offer much more accurate colors and improved contrast.

New Siri Remote: goodbye to the glass, hello to the classic ‘click wheel’

The classic ‘click wheel’ of the iPods returns in the form of forward and reverse control on the new Siri Remote of the Apple TV 4K

Another of the great novelties of the new Apple TV 4k is that it comes hand in hand with a new Siri Remote. A totally new remote made of recycled aluminum, abandoned the glass and with more buttons, one of the big complaints from users of the previous version.

The new Siri Remote included in the Apple TV 4K ditches the square touchpad of the previous generation for go back to the classic click wheel of the previous controls. It offers five-way navigation for greater precision, and allows fast directional glides, similar to those used until now.

The outer ring of the click wheel supports circular gestures to control forward or backward, according to Apple, perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show.

The new Siri Remote too has a power button that controls the TV power and another to mute the volume. The Siri button has also been moved around, and now it’s on the side, just like on the iPhone.

New Apple TV 4K: price and availability

The new Apple TV 4K can be reserved from € 199 starting on Friday, April 30, with availability from the second half of May. The company also keeps the Apple TV HD for sale, which will continue to be available with the new Siri Remote for 159 euros.

In addition, any user can buy the new Siri Remote separately for € 65 as it is compatible with previous generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Additionally, Apple has announced that, for the first time, AppleCare + will be available for Apple TV. It will offer three years of technical support and additional hardware coverage, including up to two incidents every 12 months.

Related