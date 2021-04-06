New app helps identify suicide tweets

By Faith karimi

(CNN) – Samaritans, a suicide prevention organization, has launched a free app that flags disturbing tweets and sends an alert to friends.

The application, Samaritans Radar, is currently available to Twitter users. Once downloaded, send an alert to your email address when someone you follow tweets phrases such as: “Help me”, “I’m tired of being alone”, “I hate myself” and “I need to talk to someone.”

Academic experts helped compile the words that are commonly used during difficult times, he said.

As well as flagging Tweets, the UK-based organization will help you get in touch with anyone you care about 24/7.

“Samaritans Radar is just starting and may not work well every time,” the organization said in a statement Wednesday. She’s still not good at sarcasm or jokes! But there is a way that you can give feedback as to whether a Samaritans Radar alert was correct, and then the service will improve for everyone. “

Every 40 seconds, someone takes their own life in the world, representing a total of more than 800,000 suicides a year, according to a United Nations report published last month.

Suicide kills more people each year than conflicts and natural disasters, according to the United Nations.

The report analyzed suicide data from more than 172 countries and collected it over the course of a decade.